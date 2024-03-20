Australia Influenza Vaccine Market Assessment, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2030F

Australia Influenza Vaccine Market size was valued at USD 364.92 million in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 532.62 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 4.84% for the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. The factors that are driving the Australian influenza vaccine market are disease prevalence & severity, international collaborations & partnerships, technological advancements, and government initiatives on vaccination programs. As per Australia Influenza Surveillance Report (AISR), a total of 107,941 flu cases were recorded by June 2023. Among these cases, there have been 48,873 instances reported in children under the age of 15, with an additional 22,365 cases occurring specifically in the five to nine-year-old age group.

Collaboration among the government, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies is significantly contributing to the Australian influenza vaccine market. Through these partnerships, efforts are being made to maintain a consistent vaccine supply, enhance distribution networks, and raise public awareness regarding the significance of influenza vaccination. Moreover, progress in vaccine manufacturing technologies has led to increased efficiency and efficacy of influenza vaccines. Vaccine supply & manufacturing constraints, vaccine distribution, and adverse reactions related to influenza vaccine are some of the factors that are hindering the growth of Australia influenza vaccine market.

Download Free Sample Report@ https://www.marketsandata.com/industry-reports/australia-influenza-vaccine-market/sample-request

Collaboration with Pharmaceutical Companies

The Australian government acknowledges the vital significance of influenza vaccination in protecting public health. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and the government are underway to collectively develop, produce, and distribute influenza vaccines. These partnerships ensure accessibility, safety, and efficacy of vaccines. The objectives include vaccine supply contracts, research funding, regulatory approvals, and public-private collaborations. Seqirus, the vaccine division of CSL, operates Australia’s only domestic facility for influenza vaccine production. CSL collaborates with the government for mRNA vaccine production. Seqirus is conducting extensive research on self-amplifying mRNA technology for influenza vaccine development, with promising pre-clinical results, and plans for human clinical trials in the near future.

Novel Combination Vaccines

Researchers have made significant progress in developing universal influenza antigens by utilizing nano/microparticles as carriers for vaccines. These particles, including polymers, liposomes, metal-based particles, and protein-based particles, have demonstrated immunogenicity and protective effects in animal models such as mice, pigs, ferrets, and chickens. Novel vaccine technologies are exploring the physiochemical properties, fabrication methods, characterization techniques, and biological responses associated with seasonal and universal influenza vaccine formulations incorporating these materials. Advanced delivery platforms are being employed to improve antigen delivery and streamline production processes. Insights from structural biology and immunology are also being leveraged to enhance antigen design and identify more effective adjuvants for an improved immune response.

As an example, in November 2022, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE reported advancements in a Phase 1 clinical trial for a combined mRNA-based vaccine candidate targeting influenza and COVID-19. The vaccine employs microparticles as carriers. This trial aims to evaluate the vaccine’s safety and efficacy in a cohort of 180 participants aged 18 to 64 years, with the goal of addressing both respiratory diseases through a single vaccination.

Government Initiatives

The Australian Government has prioritized the prevention and control of influenza through its comprehensive influenza vaccine program. This program aims to protect the Australian population from the seasonal influenza virus by ensuring widespread access to safe and effective vaccines. The government provides free influenza vaccinations to specific at-risk groups, including children, pregnant women, the elderly, and individuals with certain medical conditions. In addition to targeted vaccination efforts, the government also supports community awareness campaigns to promote the importance of getting vaccinated and maintaining good hygiene practices. By implementing this program, the Australian Government demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding public health and reducing the burden of influenza on individuals and healthcare systems across the country.

The Australian Government’s Department of Health and Aged Care initiated an 8-week public awareness campaign on April 24, 2023, as part of the National Immunization Program (NIP). The campaign aims to educate the public about the severe consequences of influenza. Annual influenza vaccination commenced in April to provide protection during the peak influenza season, which usually spans from June to September across most regions of Australia.

Demand for Cell Culture-Based Vaccine is Growing

The aim of cell-based influenza vaccines is to create a precise match to the influenza virus strains chosen by the WHO, bypassing any changes that may occur during egg adaptation. As a result, these vaccines have the potential for enhanced effectiveness. Cell-based influenza vaccine technology brings added benefits compared to the conventional manufacturing process, such as improved scalability and faster production in case of an influenza pandemic. During the traditional manufacturing process of egg-based vaccines, there is a risk of strain mutation occurring at multiple stages. This can potentially result in a mismatch between the circulating strains of influenza and the inactivated strains present in the seasonal influenza vaccine.

Australia introduced its inaugural cell-culture-based influenza vaccine in 2021, becoming the country’s sole option apart from the traditional egg-based flu vaccine. The Therapeutic Goods Administration approved this vaccine for individuals aged nine years and above. The cell-based vaccine offers numerous benefits compared to egg-based vaccines, including expedited production, improved effectiveness, and a lower risk of contamination.

Quadrivalent Vaccine offers Clinical Benefits over other Formulations

Quadrivalent vaccines offer broader protection against influenza compared to trivalent vaccines. Trivalent vaccines target three strains of the influenza virus (two influenza A strains and one influenza B strain), while quadrivalent vaccines target four strains (two influenza A strains and two influenza B strains). The inclusion of an additional influenza B strain in quadrivalent vaccines improves the match with circulating strains, thereby reducing the risk of infection. The significance of influenza vaccination is gaining more attention among healthcare professionals and the general public. People are increasingly proactive in safeguarding themselves and others from the influenza virus, leading to a higher demand for vaccines.

For example, the Australian Influenza Vaccine Committee (AIVC) has endorsed the usage of Influvac Tetra (2022-2023 formulation), a quadrivalent flu vaccine, for immunizing children aged 6 months and older. This vaccine is developed by Viatris Pty Ltd., an American multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare corporation.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound influence on the Australian influenza vaccine market. This global health crisis has highlighted the importance of influenza vaccination in reducing the strain on healthcare systems and minimizing the risk of co-infections with COVID-19. In response to these evolving public health needs, various market players are introducing combined vaccines targeting both influenza and COVID-19, aligning immunization efforts accordingly. The COVID-19 pandemic and associated containment measures have significantly impacted the transmission of respiratory viruses, including influenza. The potential for a “syndemic,” where influenza and COVID-19 epidemics combine, is a major concern. Currently, Australian authorities recommend a minimum interval of 7 days (previously 14 days) between administering COVID-19 vaccines and influenza vaccines (or vice versa) for the Southern Hemisphere season, unless exceptional circumstances arise.

Australia Influenza Vaccine Market: Report Scope

“Australia Influenza Vaccine Market Assessment, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets and Data, providing in-depth analysis and assessment of the current scenario of the Australia Influenza Vaccine Market, industry dynamics and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, COVID-19 impact, opportunities, and forecasts (2023-2030). Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

