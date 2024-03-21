Australia Medical Lasers Market Size, Share & Forecast 2030

Australia Medical Lasers Market was valued at USD 627.29 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1093.21 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 7.19% for the forecast period between 2023-2030F. The medical lasers market in Australia has witnessed significant growth and advancements in recent years. Medical lasers are precise, non-invasive instruments that emit intense beams of light, utilized across various medical specialties for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

One key driver of the Australian medical lasers market is the increasing adoption of laser technology in various medical procedures. Laser-based treatments have improved outcomes in dermatology, ophthalmology, oncology, and cosmetic surgeries, among others. The demand for minimally invasive procedures with reduced recovery times has further fueled the growth of medical lasers in the country. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and age-related conditions has increased the demand for laser-based medical treatments in Australia. For instance, the increasing geriatric population has driven the need for laser interventions in ophthalmic disorders like cataracts and refractive surgeries.

Technological advancements have also played a crucial role in expanding the medical lasers market. Innovations such as developing compact, portable laser devices have increased accessibility to medical facilities in remote areas. Additionally, ongoing research and development efforts have introduced more precise and efficient laser systems, boosting their applicability and safety in medical procedures. Supportive government policies, investment in healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of laser technology have contributed to the market’s expansion.

The Surging Popularity of Dermatology

In Australia, the field of dermatology is experiencing a remarkable surge in popularity, leading to significant growth in the medical lasers market. Dermatology, the branch of medicine focused on diagnosing and treating skin-related conditions, is witnessing increasing demand for advanced laser technologies. Medical lasers have revolutionized dermatological treatments, offering precise and minimally invasive solutions for various skin issues, such as acne, scars, wrinkles, and unwanted hair. The rising awareness among the Australian population about the effectiveness and safety of laser-based dermatological procedures has contributed to this trend. Patients are increasingly seeking non-surgical options with minimal downtime, leading to higher adoption of medical lasers by dermatologists across the country. Moreover, continuous advancements in laser technology, coupled with favorable government regulations and investments in healthcare infrastructure, have further accelerated the field’s popularity. As a result, Australia Medical Lasers market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years.

Alma Laser obtained USFDA 510k clearance for its Alma Hybrid in July 2021. The Alma Hybrid is a laser platform comprising a 10,600 nm (CO2) ablative laser and a non-ablative 1570 nm laser, designed for skin resurfacing. This approval marks a significant milestone as it introduces a combination of ablative and non-ablative techniques, granting physicians an exceptional degree of treatment flexibility.

Increase in Surgical Procedures

Australia Medical Laser’s market has witnessed a notable surge in the number of surgical procedures utilizing medical lasers, propelling the growth of the medical lasers market in the country. This upward trend can be attributed to several factors collectively contributing to the increased adoption of medical lasers in various healthcare applications. One significant driver behind the rise in surgical procedures employing medical lasers is the continuous advancements in laser technology. These innovations have led to the development of more sophisticated and precise medical laser systems, enhancing their efficacy and safety.

In Australia medical lasers market medical lasers offer numerous advantages, including reduced scarring, minimal invasiveness, quicker recovery times, and better treatment outcomes. This has led to a shift in preference from traditional surgical methods to laser-assisted procedures. In August 2022, BellaSeno, a medical device manufacturer based in Germany, revealed that its unique 3D-printed breast implants had commenced human trials in Australia.

Technological Advancements

The Australia medical lasers market has witnessed remarkable technological advancements, driving transformative changes in the healthcare landscape. These innovations have revolutionized medical treatments, making laser technology increasingly popular across various specialties. Advancements like developing more precise and efficient laser systems have significantly improved patient outcomes and reduced recovery times. Moreover, introducing compact and portable laser devices has enhanced accessibility to medical facilities, particularly in remote areas. In Australia medical lasers market technological breakthroughs have also led to the integration of laser systems with advanced imaging and diagnostic tools, allowing for more accurate and targeted treatments. The continuous research and development efforts in medical lasers have further expanded their applications, ranging from dermatology and ophthalmology to oncology and cosmetic surgeries.

Aldi Australia unveiled a new DIY laser hair removal solution in May 2021, enabling consumers to utilize aesthetic devices in the comfort and convenience of their homes.

During June 2021, Cutera introduced the Secret PRO, a state-of-the-art skin rejuvenation device, providing practitioners with a comprehensive and multi-layered approach to skin rejuvenation.

Impact of COVID-19

In Australia, the surge in COVID-19 cases had a significant impact on the rates of cosmetic procedures. This impact can be attributed to various factors such as disruptions in the supply chain, lockdown restrictions, and strict social distancing measures enforced during the initial and second quarters of 2020.

According to the international CovidSurg project, published in the British Journal of Surgery in May 2020, over 400,000 elective surgeries were cancelled in Australia between February and May 2020 due to COVID-19 related restrictions on elective procedures. Certain medical devices used in cosmetic procedures, such as excimer lamps and skin-tightening devices, involve close contact with the skin, posing a higher risk of transmitting the SARS-CoV-2 virus. As a precautionary measure, the Australian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS), which represents Specialist Plastic Surgeons practicing Cosmetic Surgery in Australia, issued guidance in February 2021 advising their registered specialist plastic surgeons.

Australia Medical Lasers Market: Report Scope

Australia Medical Lasers Market Assessment, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2030F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets and Data, providing in-depth analysis and qualitative & quantitative assessment of the current state of the Medical Lasers market, industry dynamics and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, COVID-19, opportunities and forecast between 2023-2030. Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

