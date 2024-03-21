Australia Nail Care Market Size, Share & Forecast 2030

Australia Nail Care Market was valued at USD 512.65 million in 2022 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.73% for the forecast period between 2023 and 2030 to reach USD 800.58 million by 2030. The market is driven by high consumer spending and consumers’ growing emphasis on personal grooming and health care. Nail care has become an important aspect of personal care, especially among young females in Australia. Along with other cosmetics like makeup and colour products, nail polish is used to enhance their appearance. Customers are experimenting with new nail art trends like marble nails, animal prints, neon and pastel nails and minimal nails. Additionally, the market for nail care products is anticipated to develop further due to the increase in nail salons across the country.

Nail polish, lotions, oils, removers, artificial nails, top and base coats and accessories make up the nail care goods. Among these, artificial nails and nail polish have seen the most significant demand. The majority of people use nail extensions, especially acrylic nails, to improve their appearance to prevent biting and breakage of nails they have delicate and short nails. Millennials and Generation Z are increasingly buying nail care products online and in retail channels, they are keen to try new colours and trends that they see online on social media platforms. Adding glitter and sequence to give a shining look is a popular nail art trend on certain occasions and festivals in Australia.

Call for Organic and Vegan Products

In maintaining ethical and ecological cosmetics collections, consumers don’t have to settle with blank nails in Australia, thanks to the growth of non-toxic, planet-friendly nail paint manufacturers. With a vast selection of vibrant and timeless colours, as well as alternatives that are carbon neutral, cruelty-free, halal and vegan, major brands are offering products for this particular consumer base. Due to benefits, such as being natural and chemical-free, organic and natural nail care products have gained popularity over the past several years. Therefore, brands like Gloss & Co, Dazzle Dry, Sienna Byron Bay, Nourished Life, etc. have been focusing on producing organic nail care products and releasing natural and even vegan nail polish in the market.

In Australia, organic and vegan nail care products are heavily promoted via social media channels. These products are frequently reviewed and endorsed by social media influencers, beauty bloggers and vloggers, who also share their positive experiences and recommendations with their followers.

Focus on Nail Health and Wellness

The vast growth potential of the Australia nail care market is being aided by the rising awareness of nail hygiene among a sizable population. Consumers in Australia are becoming more conscious of their nail health and fitness. They are looking for solutions that enhance nail strength, hydration and general nail health in addition to their aesthetic qualities. The Australian market is seeing an increase in demand for nail care products that are filled with vitamins, minerals and nourishing components. The increasing consumer attention towards nail health has given rise to various businesses like spas, salons and wellness centres focusing on nail care providing various services like manicures, pedicures, cuticle care, shellac gels and others. Many startups are entering the market that provides professional spa-like nail care services at the customer’s doorstep. For example, Purely Polished, Sydney Mobile Therapies and Blys are offering these services at home.

Government Regulations

Cosmetics in Australia are regulated and administered by three government bodies– the Australian Government, the Department of Health under the Australian Industrial Chemicals Introduction Scheme (AICIS), the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). The TGA is responsible for ensuring the safety, quality, and efficacy of therapeutic goods, including nail care products, in the Australian market. Australia requires nail care products to adhere to the TGA’s safety guidelines for ingredients. Due to possible health dangers, some additives, such as specific colours or preservatives, may be limited or forbidden.

On July 1, 2020, AICIS replaced the National Industrial Chemicals Notification and Assessment Scheme (NICNAS). A regulatory framework called AICIS controls chemicals that are manufactured or imported for “industrial” usage. The importer must be based in Australia and registered with AICIS for cosmetics companies to sell their products there. The importer is responsible for ensuring that the products are distributed in compliance.

Increasing Women’s Workforce to Surge Demand

Australian women are heavily impacting the nail care industry of Australia from both ends, as a consumer and as businesswomen. With a considerable number of women in Australia’s workforce, 62.4% of females participating in the labour workforce, this has led to huge consumption of cosmetics, including nail care products. There is a direct relation between an increase in women’s income and cosmetics consumption expenditure. Australian women make up a significant portion of Australia nail care industry, they work as nail artists, salon managers, nail technicians and other similar positions. Their knowledge, abilities and inventiveness improve the calibre of services offered, drawing in and keeping clients. In Australia, there are many women who own and operate nail salons and other nail-related enterprises. Women entrepreneurs contribute to the sector with their own viewpoints, innovation and business savvy. For example, the founder and CEO of the Australian cosmetics company Roccoco Botanicals, Jacine Greenwood, won the Women in Business prize at the first Women Changing the World Awards.

Impact of COVID-19

Due to lockdowns and social segregation measures, nail salons and spas in Australia had temporary closures or restrictions on their operations during the pandemic. Due to this, business revenue and client traffic both significantly decreased. Many customers turned to at-home nail care products since professional nail care services were not easily accessible. This includes investing in DIY nail kits, nail polish, and nail care supplies to keep their nails healthy throughout the lockdown. As people attempted to duplicate salon-like experiences at home, the market for at-home nail care products grew. Many nail care firms and salons have improved their online presence and set up e-commerce platforms because of the shutdown of physical retail locations during lockdowns. This made it possible for people to buy nail care goods and services online, which drove internet sales. Additionally, using digital platforms, nail care specialists can now engage with customers and provide online training and consultations.

Australia Nail Care Market: Report Scope

“Australia Nail Care Market Assessment, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2016-2030F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets & Data, providing in-depth analysis and assessment of the current scenario of the nail care market in Australia, industry dynamics and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, COVID-19 impact, opportunities, and forecasts (2023-2030). Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

