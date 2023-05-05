AUTEV, THE FUTURE OF EV CHARGING

SEATTLE, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Autev, a startup that provides an On-Demand Autonomous EV Charging Service just launched under the mission to make EV charging more convenient for EV owners, reduce the need for a fixed charging infrastructure, and help facility owners meet the increasing demand for EV charging.

Osama the founder and the CEO of Autev says “Our market research has shown that there is a huge gap in the market between the increase of EVs on the streets and how EV charging infrastructure is growing. Building new public charging stations or dedicated EV charging parking spaces in areas of shared parking presents logistical challenges. Additionally, while 80% of EV owners charge their EVs at home using their own charging devices, at-work and on-the-go EV charging segments are potentially the fastest growing through 2030.”

To address these challenges, Syd the co-founder and the COO of the company says “We have developed an autonomous charging robot that can provide on-demand charging wherever it is needed. Our technology reduces the need for a fixed charging infrastructure and makes EV charging more convenient for EV owners. Furthermore, we offer Robotics as a Service (RaaS) charging facility owners, who pay a monthly fee, as well as two sub-revenue streams from user charging fees and advertising.”

Moreover, Autev’s team comes from a startup mindset with strong engineering and entrepreneurial capabilities and international outreach, giving them the potential for future expansion. Their innovative approach sets them apart from other players in the market.

Autev is a mobile power solution that can be quickly deployed to meet growing electric vehicle demand with no additional fixed infrastructure, making it more cost-effective and scalable.

