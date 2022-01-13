Automated Business Designs Releases the Candidate Compliance Portal to Help Staffing Companies Track Vaccination Statuses

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Automated Business Designs, developers of Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing and recruiting software, released a breakthrough technology that will allow staffing companies to track candidate vaccination statuses within the Ultra-Staff EDGE applicant tracking system. Since the release of the first vaccine a year ago, staffing companies have faced challenges with the tracking of candidate vaccinations. This has become increasingly important for staffing companies to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA.)

“Over the past year, it has been a huge challenge tracking candidates’ vaccination status, while trying to comply with OSHA. This new tool is a true game-changer,” said Helen Valero, Vice President at Future Force Personnel Services.” We’ve already been able to collect and track hundreds of vaccination statuses. One of the best parts though is that the results are automatically stored within our Ultra-Staff EDGE applicant tracking system, eliminating the hassle of toggling between a third-party software.”

The Ultra-Staff EDGE Candidate Compliance Portal is available for free to all Ultra-Staff EDGE staffing software users. The portal allows candidates to attest to their vaccination status and upload/sign documents by sending out a customized questionnaire. All candidate results seamlessly flow back into Ultra-Staff EDGE. Users can then simply conduct a Candidate Search to determine which candidates are vaccinated and which ones did not complete the questionnaire. The results and documents uploaded, can be found in each candidate’s Ultra-Staff EDGE profile.

With only a few weeks of the portal’s release, thousands of questionnaires have already been sent to candidates through the Ultra-Staff EDGE Candidate Compliance Portal. That number is expected to rapidly grow.

“Staffing companies are faced with many challenges in today’s employment industry,” said Terri Roeslmeier, President and CEO at Automated Business Designs. “Our goal has always been to develop the latest technology to help relieve the challenges faced in the staffing industry. We are proud to provide the Candidate Compliance Portal to our customers in a time when this technology is needed more than ever.”

In addition to the portal being used for vaccination tracking, there are many other use cases where staffing companies can take advantage of the portal. The portal offers an unlimited number of custom questionnaires to be built, which opens the door for tracking other important compliance matters. It can even be used to send out interview questionnaires.

“The opportunities with this tool are truly only limited by your imagination,” shares Michelle White, Director of Customer Success at Automated Business Designs. “This has opened a new door for staffing companies and I can’t wait to see where it takes them.”

About Automated Business Designs

Automated Business Designs (ABD) develops the staffing and recruiting software solution, Ultra-Staff EDGE. Designed for temporary, direct hire, and medical staffing, Ultra-Staff EDGE allows you to seamlessly stay connected with clients and candidates through a robust all-in-one solution that includes front and back office, web portals, onboarding, mobile, data analytics, shift scheduling, and a labor dispatch module.

ABD has been servicing the staffing industry for 39 years and is an active member of the American Staffing Association (ASA), National Association of Personnel Services (NAPS), Wisconsin Association of Staffing Services (WASS), New York Staffing Association (NYSA), Alabama Staffing Association (ALSA), and board member status in the Illinois Search and Staffing Association (ISSA). To schedule an Ultra-Staff EDGE demo or learn more, visit http://www.abd.net.

