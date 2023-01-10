Automoblog Explores the Promise of Sono Motors and its Challenges

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — German startup automaker Sono Motors has made headlines with Sion, its solar-powered electric vehicle (EV). But while there is widespread enthusiasm in Europe and the U.S. surrounding the vehicle, the company recently announced that it had fallen short of its funding goal and would be raising money through a presale drive.

In a recently-released feature , Automoblog examines the promising technologies that have caught the attention of people across multiple continents, and the challenges that Sono Motors faces in getting to market.

Here are some of the key points:

Sion features several innovations in addition to its solar technology, including a moss-based air filtration system, a power and ride-sharing system, and a digital library of files to print or fabricate car components.

The company faces a number of challenges, including changing market conditions and U.S. government tax incentive policies.

Sono Motors has set the presale price point at €29,900 (around $31,925 ), which would make Sion one of the cheaper EVs on the market.

Automoblog also spoke with Sono Motors CEO Laurin Hahn for this article about the company’s recent publicity tour in the U.S. and its plans to expand to the American market.

