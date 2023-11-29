AWS and NVIDIA expand partnership to advance generative AI

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA have announced a significant expansion of their strategic collaboration at AWS re:Invent. The collaboration aims to provide customers with state-of-the-art infrastructure, software, and services to fuel generative AI innovations.

The collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies, integrating NVIDIA’s latest multi-node systems with next-generation GPUs, CPUs, and AI software, along with AWS technologies such as Nitro System advanced virtualisation, Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) interconnect, and UltraCluster scalability.

Key highlights of the expanded collaboration include:

Introduction of NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips on AWS: AWS becomes the first cloud provider to offer NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips with new multi-node NVLink technology.

The NVIDIA GH200 NVL32 multi-node platform enables joint customers to scale to thousands of GH200 Superchips, providing supercomputer-class performance. Hosting NVIDIA DGX Cloud on AWS: Collaboration to host NVIDIA DGX Cloud, an AI-training-as-a-service, on AWS, featuring GH200 NVL32 for accelerated training of generative AI and large language models. Project Ceiba supercomputer: Collaboration on Project Ceiba, aiming to design the world’s fastest GPU-powered AI supercomputer with 16,384 NVIDIA GH200 Superchips and processing capability of 65 exaflops. Introduction of new Amazon EC2 instances: AWS introduces three new Amazon EC2 instances, including P5e instances powered by NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs for large-scale generative AI and HPC workloads. Software innovations: NVIDIA introduces software on AWS, such as NeMo Retriever microservice for chatbots and summarisation tools, and BioNeMo to speed up drug discovery for pharmaceutical companies.

This collaboration signifies a joint commitment to advancing the field of generative AI, offering customers access to cutting-edge technologies and resources.

Internally, Amazon robotics and fulfilment teams already employ NVIDIA’s Omniverse platform to optimise warehouses in virtual environments first before real-world deployment.

The integration of NVIDIA and AWS technologies will accelerate the development, training, and inference of large language models and generative AI applications across various industries.

(Photo by ANIRUDH on Unsplash)

