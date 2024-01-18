Axxess Launches New Axxess Connect Solution to Accelerate Health Information Exchange

Secure Data Sharing Now Possible Across Any Network

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, launched a new product called Axxess Connect, a groundbreaking interoperability solution. This new product will revolutionize the way Axxess users connect and share data with healthcare providers and specialists, further enhancing care coordination, improving patient outcomes and driving the future by enabling new care models and value-based care.

“Axxess Connect is a new benchmark for interoperability in healthcare,” says Axxess EVP Tim Ingram.

“Axxess Connect is a new benchmark for interoperability in healthcare,” says Tim Ingram, Executive Vice President of Interoperability at Axxess. “By working with our partner Kno2 we can now connect our solutions to help accelerate the exchange of health information securely across any network. This means our clients will have easier access to a broader range of providers and specialists, making data sharing and referrals more efficient.”

By being Kno2 Connected™, Axxess Connect, enables the secure, effortless, and maximized exchange of patient information across patients, providers, payers and HIT vendors. ­­­­The solution meets data security and compliance requirements in accordance with HITRUST and HIPAA regulation for privacy, data sharing and healthcare communication standards supported by national and regional frameworks including Direct Trust, Carequality and most recently, TEFCA. This ensures that patient data is interoperable, secured and protected when shared across systems.

“Our collaboration with Kno2 not only improves the overall experience for our users, but it also reduces the administrative load on healthcare providers,” said Ingram. “By minimizing time spent on administrative tasks, our clients can focus more on providing quality patient care.”

Added Theresa Bell, Co-founder, President and Chief Technology Officer of Kno2: “By seamlessly connecting Axxess users with healthcare providers and specialists, we are breaking down barriers and revolutionizing the way data is shared in every care setting. Axxess Connect represents the power of the partnership and the value of being Kno2 Connected. Together, we are revolutionizing care delivery and thoughtfully solving healthcare’s biggest problems.”

Axxess Connect will first be available to Axxess Palliative Care clients before eventually being rolled out to the entire Axxess suite of solutions for home health, hospice and home care.

To start using Axxess Connect, contact Axxess’ enterprise sales team via email at integrations@axxess.com.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers. The company’s collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a “Best Place to Work.”

