B. Riley Financial Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) (“B. Riley” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services platform, today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Certain previously issued financial statements have been restated to correct the classification of dividends received and realized and unrealized gains (losses) on certain investments held by non-regulated entities from within “Revenue” to “Other Income” in the Company’s consolidated statement of operations.

This reclassification had no impact on previously issued consolidated balance sheets, net income, earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, or operating adjusted EBITDA.

Additional information related to operating and investment metrics can be found in the revised Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement which is available on the Company’s investor relations website. Information about the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

These results have been recast in the corresponding tables for the periods presented.

Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Revised As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Restated As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Restated Total Revenues $ 915,465 $ 165,205 $ 1,080,670 $ 1,740,561 $ (185,863) $ 1,554,698 $ 902,721 $ (68,504) $ 834,217 Total Operating Expenses (1,011,222) — (1,011,222) (1,040,170) — (1,040,170) (557,956) — (557,956) Other (Expenses) Income (124,693) (165,205) (289,898) (85,629) 185,863 100,234 (65,308) 68,504 3,196 (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (220,450) — (220,450) 614,762 — 614,762 279,457 — 279,457 Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Shareholders $ (167,837) $ — $ (167,837) $ 437,597 $ — $ 437,597 $ 200,438 $ — $ 200,438 Diluted (Loss) Income per Common Share $ (5.95) $ — $ (5.95) $ 15.09 $ — $ 15.09 $ 7.56 $ — $ 7.56 Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Revised As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Restated As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Restated Operating Revenues (2) $ 1,319,172 $ (35,874) $ 1,283,298 $ 1,353,885 $ (19,732) $ 1,334,153 $ 798,703 $ (21,163) $ 777,540 Investment (Loss) Gains (4) (403,707) 201,079 (202,628) 386,676 (166,131) 220,545 104,018 (47,341) 56,677 Total Revenues $ 915,465 $ 165,205 $ 1,080,670 $ 1,740,561 $ (185,863) $ 1,554,698 $ 902,721 $ (68,504) $ 834,217 Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 366,458 $ — $ 366,458 $ 422,029 $ — $ 422,029 $ 311,673 $ — $ 311,673 Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5) (334,176) — (334,176) 340,465 — 340,465 95,145 — 95,145 Total Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 32,282 $ — $ 32,282 $ 762,494 $ — $ 762,494 $ 406,818 $ — $ 406,818 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Revised As Previously

Reported Adjustments Restated Total Revenues $ 326,813 $ 55,279 $ 382,092 $ 422,110 $ (21,796) $ 400,314 Total Operating Expenses (372,094) — (372,094) (301,588) — (301,588) Other (Expenses) Income (42,172) (55,279) (97,451) (29,229) 21,796 (7,433) (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (87,453) — (87,453) 91,293 — 91,293 Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Shareholders $ (59,447) $ — $ (59,447) $ 62,182 $ — $ 62,182 Diluted (Loss) Income per Common Share $ (2.08) $ — $ (2.08) $ 2.08 $ — $ 2.08 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Revised As Previously

Reported Adjustments Restated Operating Revenues (2) $ 450,357 $ (9,595) $ 440,762 $ 353,252 $ (7,786) $ 345,466 Investment (Loss) Gains (4) (123,544) 64,874 (58,670) 68,858 (14,010) 54,848 Total Revenues $ 326,813 $ 55,279 $ 382,092 $ 422,110 $ (21,796) $ 400,314 Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 101,807 $ — $ 101,807 $ 106,097 $ — $ 106,097 Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5) (115,847) — (115,847) 31,928 — 31,928 Total Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (14,040) $ — $ (14,040) $ 138,025 $ — $ 138,025

The Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.brileyfin.com under “SEC Filings,” as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley leverages cross-platform expertise to provide clients with full service, collaborative solutions at every stage of the business life cycle. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Revenue, Operating Adjusted EBITDA, and Investment Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.) (1) Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring charge, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. (2) Operating Revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from (i) Service and Fees, (ii) Interest Income – Loans and Securities Lending and (iii) Sales of Goods. (3) Operating Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding (i) Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans, (ii) Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investments, and (iii) other investment related expenses. (4) Investment Gains (Loss) is defined as Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans. (5) Investment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as the sum of (i) Trading Income (Loss) and Fair Value Adjustments on Loans and (ii) Realized and Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investments, less other investment related expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company’s available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring charge, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA, as well as trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans, realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, and other investment related expenses, and (iv) in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA this includes trading income (loss) and fair value adjustments on loans and realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of other investment related expenses, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except par value) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,618 $ 278,933 Restricted cash 2,308 927 Due from clearing brokers 48,737 29,657 Securities and other investments owned, at fair value 1,129,268 1,532,095 Securities borrowed 2,343,327 2,090,966 Accounts receivable, net 149,110 49,673 Due from related parties 1,081 2,074 Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $98,729 and $167,744 from related parties as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 701,652 873,186 Prepaid expenses and other assets 460,696 463,502 Operating lease right-of-use assets 88,593 56,969 Property and equipment, net 27,141 12,870 Goodwill 512,595 250,568 Other intangible assets, net 374,098 207,651 Deferred income taxes 3,978 2,848 Total assets $ 6,111,202 $ 5,851,919 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Accounts payable $ 81,384 $ 6,326 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 322,974 343,750 Deferred revenue 85,441 69,507 Deferred income taxes 29,548 93,055 Due to related parties and partners 2,210 — Due to clearing brokers 19,307 69,398 Securities sold not yet purchased 5,897 28,623 Securities loaned 2,334,031 2,088,685 Operating lease liabilities 99,124 69,072 Notes payable 25,263 357 Loan participations sold — — Revolving credit facility 127,678 80,000 Term loans, net 572,079 346,385 Senior notes payable, net 1,721,751 1,606,560 Total liabilities 5,426,687 4,801,718 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries 178,622 345,000 B. Riley Financial, Inc. equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,545 and 4,512 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; liquidation preference of $113,615 and $112,790 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,523,764 and 27,591,028 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 494,201 413,486 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (45,220) 248,862 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,470) (1,080) Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders’ equity 446,514 661,271 Noncontrolling interests 59,379 43,930 Total equity 505,893 705,201 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,111,202 $ 5,851,919

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 As Revised As Restated As Restated Revenues: Services and fees $ 895,623 $ 1,153,225 $ 645,906 Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans (202,628) 220,545 56,677 Interest income – Loans and securities lending 245,400 122,723 102,499 Sale of goods 142,275 58,205 29,135 Total revenues 1,080,670 1,554,698 834,217 Operating expenses: Direct cost of services 142,455 54,390 60,451 Cost of goods sold 78,647 26,953 12,460 Selling, general and administrative expenses 714,614 906,196 428,537 Restructuring charge 9,011 — 1,557 Impairment of tradenames — — 12,500 Interest expense – Securities lending and loan participations sold 66,495 52,631 42,451 Total operating expenses 1,011,222 1,040,170 557,956 Operating income 69,448 514,528 276,261 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,735 229 564 Dividend income 35,874 19,732 21,163 Realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (201,079) 166,131 47,341 Change in fair value of financial instruments and other 10,188 3,796 — Income from equity method investments 3,570 2,801 (623) Interest expense (141,186) (92,455) (65,249) (Loss) income before income taxes (220,450) 614,762 279,457 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 63,856 (163,960) (75,440) Net (loss) income (156,594) 450,802 204,017 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,235 5,748 (1,131) Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. (159,829) 445,054 205,148 Preferred stock dividends 8,008 7,457 4,710 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (167,837) $ 437,597 $ 200,438 Basic (loss) income per common share $ (5.95) $ 15.99 $ 7.83 Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (5.95) $ 15.09 $ 7.56 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 28,188,530 27,366,292 25,607,278 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 28,188,530 29,005,602 26,508,397

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Revised As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Restated As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Restated Revenues: Services and fees $ 931,497 $ (35,874) $ 895,623 $ 1,172,957 $ (19,732) $ 1,153,225 $ 667,069 $ (21,163) $ 645,906 Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans (403,707) 201,079 (202,628) 386,676 (166,131) 220,545 104,018 (47,341) 56,677 Interest income – Loans and securities lending 245,400 — 245,400 122,723 — 122,723 102,499 — 102,499 Sale of goods 142,275 — 142,275 58,205 — 58,205 29,135 — 29,135 Total revenues 915,465 165,205 1,080,670 1,740,561 (185,863) 1,554,698 902,721 (68,504) 834,217 Operating expenses: Direct cost of services 142,455 — 142,455 54,390 — 54,390 60,451 — 60,451 Cost of goods sold 78,647 — 78,647 26,953 — 26,953 12,460 — 12,460 Selling, general and administrative expenses 714,614 — 714,614 906,196 — 906,196 428,537 — 428,537 Restructuring charge 9,011 — 9,011 — — — 1,557 — 1,557 Impairment of tradenames — — — — — — 12,500 — 12,500 Interest expense – Securities lending and loan participations sold 66,495 — 66,495 52,631 — 52,631 42,451 — 42,451 Total operating expenses 1,011,222 — 1,011,222 1,040,170 — 1,040,170 557,956 — 557,956 Operating (loss) income (95,757) 165,205 69,448 700,391 (185,863) 514,528 344,765 (68,504) 276,261 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,735 — 2,735 229 — 229 564 — 564 Dividend income — 35,874 35,874 — 19,732 19,732 — 21,163 21,163 Realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments — (201,079) (201,079) — 166,131 166,131 — 47,341 47,341 Change in fair value of financial instruments and other 10,188 — 10,188 3,796 — 3,796 — — — Income from equity method investments 3,570 — 3,570 2,801 — 2,801 (623) — (623) Interest expense (141,186) — (141,186) (92,455) — (92,455) (65,249) — (65,249) (Loss) income before income taxes (220,450) — (220,450) 614,762 — 614,762 279,457 — 279,457 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 63,856 — 63,856 (163,960) — (163,960) (75,440) — (75,440) Net (loss) income (156,594) — (156,594) 450,802 — 450,802 204,017 — 204,017 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

and redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,235 — 3,235 5,748 — 5,748 (1,131) — (1,131) Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. (159,829) — (159,829) 445,054 — 445,054 205,148 — 205,148 Preferred stock dividends 8,008 — 8,008 7,457 — 7,457 4,710 — 4,710 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (167,837) $ — $ (167,837) $ 437,597 $ — $ 437,597 $ 200,438 $ — $ 200,438 Basic (loss) income per common share $ (5.95) $ (5.95) $ 15.99 $ 15.99 $ 7.83 $ 7.83 Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (5.95) $ (5.95) $ 15.09 $ 15.09 $ 7.56 $ 7.56 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 28,188,530 28,188,530 27,366,292 27,366,292 25,607,278 25,607,278 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 28,188,530 28,188,530 29,005,602 29,005,602 26,508,397 26,508,397

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 As Revised As Restated Revenues: Services and fees $ 243,837 $ 308,062 Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans (58,670) 54,848 Interest income – Loans and securities lending 62,545 33,443 Sale of goods 134,380 3,961 Total revenues 382,092 400,314 Operating expenses: Direct cost of services 68,496 12,955 Cost of goods sold 71,313 5,559 Selling, general and administrative expenses 208,552 270,712 Restructuring charge 995 — Interest expense – Securities lending and loan participations sold 22,738 12,362 Total operating expenses 372,094 301,588 Operating income 9,998 98,726 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,482 54 Dividend income 9,595 7,786 Realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (64,874) 14,010 Change in fair value of financial instruments and other 460 (4,471) Income from equity method investments 285 1,629 Interest expense (44,399) (26,441) (Loss) income before income taxes (87,453) 91,293 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 23,998 (23,847) Net (loss) income (63,455) 67,446 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (6,010) 3,274 Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. (57,445) 64,172 Preferred stock dividends 2,002 1,990 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (59,447) $ 62,182 Basic (loss) income per common share $ (2.08) $ 2.26 Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (2.08) $ 2.08 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 28,545,714 27,569,188 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 28,545,714 29,840,704

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Revised As Previously

Reported Adjustments As Restated Revenues: Services and fees $ 253,432 $ (9,595) $ 243,837 $ 315,848 $ (7,786) $ 308,062 Trading (loss) income and fair value adjustments on loans (123,544) 64,874 (58,670) 68,858 (14,010) 54,848 Interest income – Loans and securities lending 62,545 — 62,545 33,443 — 33,443 Sale of goods 134,380 — 134,380 3,961 — 3,961 Total revenues 326,813 55,279 382,092 422,110 (21,796) 400,314 Operating expenses: Direct cost of services 68,496 — 68,496 12,955 — 12,955 Cost of goods sold 71,313 — 71,313 5,559 — 5,559 Selling, general and administrative expenses 208,552 — 208,552 270,712 — 270,712 Restructuring charge 995 — 995 — — — Interest expense – Securities lending and loan participations sold 22,738 — 22,738 12,362 — 12,362 Total operating expenses 372,094 — 372,094 301,588 — 301,588 Operating (loss) income (45,281) 55,279 9,998 120,522 (21,796) 98,726 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,482 — 1,482 54 — 54 Dividend income — 9,595 9,595 — 7,786 7,786 Realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments — (64,874) (64,874) — 14,010 14,010 Change in fair value of financial instruments and other 460 — 460 (4,471) — (4,471) Income from equity method investments 285 — 285 1,629 — 1,629 Interest expense (44,399) — (44,399) (26,441) — (26,441) (Loss) income before income taxes (87,453) — (87,453) 91,293 — 91,293 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 23,998 — 23,998 (23,847) — (23,847) Net (loss) income (63,455) — (63,455) 67,446 — 67,446 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

and redeemable noncontrolling interests (6,010) — (6,010) 3,274 — 3,274 Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. (57,445) — (57,445) 64,172 — 64,172 Preferred stock dividends 2,002 — 2,002 1,990 — 1,990 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (59,447) $ — $ (59,447) $ 62,182 $ — $ 62,182 Basic (loss) income per common share $ (2.08) $ (2.08) $ 2.26 $ 2.26 Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (2.08) $ (2.08) $ 2.08 $ 2.08 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 28,545,714 28,545,714 27,569,188 27,569,188 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 28,545,714 28,545,714 29,840,704 29,840,704

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ (159,829) $ 445,054 $ 205,148 Adjustments: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (63,856) 163,960 75,440 Interest expense 141,186 92,455 65,249 Interest income (2,735) (229) (564) Share based payments 61,140 36,011 18,588 Depreciation and amortization 39,969 25,871 19,369 Restructuring charge 9,011 — 1,557 Gain on extinguishment of loans (1,102) (6,509) — Impairment of tradenames — — 12,500 Transactions related costs and other 8,498 5,881 9,531 Total EBITDA Adjustments 192,111 317,440 201,670 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,282 $ 762,494 $ 406,818 Operating EBITDA Adjustments: Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans 202,628 (220,545) (56,677) Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments 201,079 (166,131) (47,341) Other investment related expenses (69,531) 46,211 8,873 Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments 334,176 (340,465) (95,145) Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 366,458 $ 422,029 $ 311,673

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net (loss) income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ (57,445) $ 64,172 Adjustments: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (23,998) 23,847 Interest expense 44,399 26,441 Interest income (1,482) (54) Share based payments 15,312 12,503 Depreciation and amortization 13,443 6,805 Restructuring charge 995 — Gain on extinguishment of loans — — Transactions related costs and other (5,264) 4,311 Total EBITDA Adjustments 43,405 73,853 Adjusted EBITDA $ (14,040) $ 138,025 Operating EBITDA Adjustments: Trading loss (income) and fair value adjustments on loans 58,670 (54,848) Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments 64,874 (14,010) Other investment related expenses (7,697) 36,930 Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments 115,847 (31,928) Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,807 $ 106,097

