Babylon Dental Care expands access to high-quality dental care with Cherry financing plans

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. and WEST BABYLON, N.Y., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Babylon Dental Care is thrilled to announce we are now working with Cherry, an innovative payment solution designed to make high-quality dental care more accessible and affordable for everyone. This new service allows patients to enjoy the benefits of exceptional dental care while managing payments in a way that suits their financial situation, ensuring that financial constraints are no longer a barrier to achieving excellent oral health.

Cherry distinguishes itself from traditional financing options by offering simple, straightforward payment plans. This means that patients can receive the care they need now while paying for it in smaller, more manageable monthly installments. This system not only facilitates better financial management but also empowers patients to take control of their cash flow, making dental health decisions easier and stress-free.

“We’re so excited to make our high-quality dental care more accessible to our community,” says COO Jenn Brown. “Cherry helps us offer our patients a way to let their money go further and take better control of their dental health in manageable monthly installments.”

Here’s how it works. Patients can select from a variety of monthly payment plans aimed at different financial needs and preferences. Plans are available for as low as 0% APR. Applications are easy, requiring just a state ID and a mobile phone number. The process involves no hard credit check, ensuring that patients’ credit scores are unaffected. And because Cherry’s flexible payment options come with a high approval rate, it’s easier for a broader range of patients to receive financing.

Once approved, patients will have 24/7 access to Cherry’s self-serve patient portal, allowing them to manage their payment options and keep track of their financing with ease. Approvals are valid for four months, providing ample time to make healthcare decisions. Additionally, financing can be paid down early, offering further flexibility for patients’ financial planning.

Patients interested in utilizing Cherry for their dental health needs can visit Babylon Dental Care to discuss their options and find a plan that best suits their needs.

About Babylon Dental Care

Since 1983, Babylon Dental Care has been proud to serve the Long Island community by providing them with high-quality dental care. They have two locations on the south shore of Long Island: Gateway Plaza Shopping Center in Patchogue (499 N Service Rd # 13B, Patchogue, NY 11772) and Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon (785 W Montauk Highway, West Babylon, NY 11704).

Visit us online at www.babylondentalcare.com.

