Balancing Act Group Completes 20 Years

MUMBAI, India, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Balancing Act, a Mumbai–based Content Creation and Celebrity Activation Agency, has completed 20 years of entertainment and engagement in theatre, television, and influencer marketing. The brainchild of theatre mavericks and acclaimed actors Divya Palat and Aditya Hitkari, this dynamic duo joined forces to create, produce, and direct content that would educate, inspire, and entertain. As Aditya says, “Balancing Act was founded by identifying a need for brands to create unique and authentic content that still stays engaging.”

Their extensive experience in front of the camera, as well as directing actors for theatre, has given them a unique edge in understanding how to woo audiences and bring out the best in each actor. These skills set them apart from any other production house, and in 2003, they launched Balancing Act, which today is recognized among the top production companies in India. The agency has since won multiple awards, including the Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year at the ET Brand Equity Influencer Marketing Awards ’22.

Having reached a milestone anniversary on March 16th, 2023, they have been synonymous with outstanding productions that captivate audiences and push creative boundaries. Their early theatre productions, including The Verdict, which brought film actors like Tanishaa and Madhoo to the stage for the first time, The Graduate starring Zeenat Aman, and the critically acclaimed A Personal War: Stories of the Mumbai Terror Attacks, have received numerous awards and have been staged in prominent cities worldwide, such as Edinburgh, New York, Sydney, and Melbourne.

In 2009, Balancing Act expanded its horizons and ventured into television production with popular reality shows like Making the Cut on MTV, The Pitch with Boman Irani on Bloomberg, and The Great Indian Home Makeover with Soha Ali Khan, all of which received widespread recognition and changed the lives of each participant for the better.

It has been a game-changer in the world of influencer marketing. The company has brought pride to the nation on a global level as they have been nominated for two Cannes Awards for innovative content creation and influencer usage in the much-talked-about Puma music video, ‘Suede Gully‘, featuring Divine.

What sets Balancing Act apart is their ability to connect the right brands with the right actors to create content that sparks emotion and brings out nuanced performances from seasoned actors, presenting a new dimension to these recognized names. They have an innate ability to make informative content entertaining. As Divya says, “In all our productions, we have always endeavored that they be more than just entertainment, we want them to be an experience.”

Divya has also been recognized as one of the ‘Top 40 people in India under 40′ and as an ‘Enterprising Woman of The Year’. Balancing Act was awarded the most promising digital Content Company of the Year and the Brand Equity Award for Best Influencer Agency 2022.

The company’s impressive track record and dynamic team have propelled them to new heights. This year, the company plans to venture into film and OTT content creation, reaffirming their belief that good content is platform agnostic.

Balancing Act is a premier production company in India and specializes as a Content Creation and Celebrity Activation Agency for Brands. Some of the notable brands they have collaborated with include Colgate, Nivea, Asian Paints, Nykaa, Tourism New Zealand, Reebok & Vodafone Idea.

