Baylin Technologies Announces New Purchase Orders of $2.5M CAD from its Advantech Wireless Subsidiary

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ – Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSX: BYL) (“Baylin”) is pleased to announce the following new purchase orders from its Advantech Wireless subsidiary:

$1.2M (CAD) in orders for its single-thread and phase-combined Ku-band solid state power amplifier systems from a customer in Asia . The customer will use the amplifiers to expand a large network based on existing Advantech amplifiers and systems.

$1.3M (CAD) order from a large US government systems integrator for custom transceiver assemblies which will be used in Flyaway Terminals.

Leighton Carroll, Baylin’s CEO, is very encouraged by the continued advancements coming from Advantech Wireless. “By focusing on high power applications and continued advancements in architecture, we are continuing to see a strong order backlog and large funnel of opportunities for our business.”

About Baylin

Baylin is a leading diversified global wireless technology company. Baylin focuses on research, design, development, manufacturing and sales of passive and active radio-frequency products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Baylin aspires to exceed its customers’ needs and anticipate the direction of the market. For further information, please visit www.baylintech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. They are not statements of historical fact. Rather, they are disclosure regarding conditions, developments, events or financial performance that we expect or anticipate may or will occur in the future, including, among other things, information or statements concerning our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, statements with respect to management’s beliefs, estimates, intentions and plans, and statements concerning anticipated future circumstances, events, expectations, operations, performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward‑looking terminology, such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could” “should”, “would”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “indicate”, “intend”, “likely, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “project”, “outlook”, “seek”, “target”, “trend” or “will”, or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the benefits and uses of the Advantech Wireless antennas. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and estimates made by us in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, including projected growth and sales in passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services, and other factors we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such assumptions and estimates will prove to be correct.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors in this press release. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Unless required by applicable securities law, the Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

