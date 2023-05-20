BBC Studios announces launch of dedicated Bluey YouTube channel in Japan

TOKYO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BBC Studios today announced the launch of a dedicated Bluey YouTube channel in Japan. Comprising of clips from episodes as well as compilations from popular scenes and fan favourite moments, audiences will be able to get a taster or enjoy more of the wonderful world of Bluey.

The Emmy award-winning preschool animation Bluey follows a Blue Heeler puppy who is characterised by her abundance of energy, imagination and curiosity of the world. The young dog lives with her father, Bandit; mother, Chilli; and younger sister, Bingo, who regularly joins Bluey on adventures as the pair embark on imaginative play together.

Loved by both parents and kids, Bluey is a global hit, the most-watched series ever on ABC iview in Australia where it is produced by Ludo Studio. The series is currently available to view on Disney+ in Japan and fans can head to the YouTube channel for complimentary clips

Bluey YouTube channels have already been successful across the world in a number of countries including Korea, Spain, Italy, Portugal and more where they have amassed more than 4.5 million subscribers.

Sophia Spinelli, VP Marketing and Consumer Products and Licensing, BBC Studios says: “Bluey is loved by fans all over the world and to have the opportunity to bring this YouTube channel to Japanese audiences is just fantastic. We have found across the globe that Bluey’s ‘feel good’ factor resonates with audiences in a way that other children’s programs simply cannot replicate. We are sure that Japanese audiences will fall even more deeply in love with the warmth, family values and hilarious high jinks of these wonderful characters and their favourite moments in the same way we have seen in other markets.”

The YouTube channel will update on a regular basis with new and exciting clips and audiences can watch here https://www.youtube.com/@BlueyJPN

Jointly commissioned by BBC Studios Kids & Family and ABC Children’s, Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy® award-winning Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia.

The series is distributed internationally by BBC Studios Kids & Family outside Australia.

BBC Studios Kids & Family has a global broadcast deal with Disney for Bluey in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and China, with the third season debuting on Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior and more episodes from season 3 to come in 2023.

