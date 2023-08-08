BENlabs Wins 'Best Use of Data' at 2023 Influencer Marketing Awards

Year-long campaign with Overwolf drove more than 100 million views across Twitch and YouTube, surpassing all goals for the program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BENlabs , the leading entertainment AI company for brands and creators to drive growth and engagement across social media, streaming, TV, music and film content, announced today it won ‘Best Use of Data’ at the 2023 Influencer Marketing Awards, while receiving a silver award for ‘Best Gaming Campaign.’ Both awards were for BENlabs’ work with Overwolf , the all-in-one platform that enables creators to build, distribute, and monetize in-game apps, mods, and private servers.

Hosted by Hello Partner, the Global Influencer Marketing Awards strive to reward individuals, campaigns and teams who push the envelope and have exhibited all-around exceptional strategy over the past year. Awards are judged by an esteemed and vetted cabinet of 35 industry experts from around the world.

“It’s wonderful to see recognition of our team’s work in creating and executing a comprehensive data driven strategy to drive sales and community growth for a variety of Overwolf Apps,” says Ricky Ray Butler , CEO of BENlabs. “Businesses come to BENlabs to leverage AI insights to elevate their brands one-step above the competition, and that is exactly what we helped do with Overwolf.”

Through the program, Overwolf sought BENlabs’ expertise to revamp an “Always On” creator program to evolve into an active, sustainable platform; its original program consisted of one creator. Twelve months later, BENlabs successfully fostered a bustling ambassador program of over 100 active creators. In the short year-long period, the program generated nearly 100 million views, resulting in over 150K conversions for the platform. What’s more, BENlabs’ impressive campaign performance drove down cost per view (CPV) by more than 50% – five times lower than the industry average.

“Partnering up with BENlabs allowed us to truly level up our Influencers Partners Program. We gained access to innovative AI powered audience demographics and clustering tools, which helped us redefine how to grow a traditional ambassador program,” commented Gil Tov-Ly, VP of Marketing at Overwolf. “BENlabs helped us successfully scale from working with a few creators to over 100, and accomplish in one year what would have taken several years to happen organically.”

More information about BENlabs’ work with Overwolf can be found at: https://www.benlabs.com/case-study/overwolf-video-game-influencer-program/

To learn more about BENlabs visit: https://www.benlabs.com/

About BENlabs

BENlabs is an entertainment AI company that integrates brands into influencer, streaming, TV, music and film content with guaranteed ROI. BENlabs offers clients the world’s largest influencer marketing business, comprising the world’s largest product placement, promotions and licensing agency combined with TubeBuddy, the largest AI SaaS platform to help 15 million creators and brands optimize their audience and channel growth. BENlabs works with the world’s top brands and creators, including Microsoft, General Motors, Frito-Lay, Bloomingdales, Tencent and Reckitt Benckiser.

About Overwolf

Overwolf is the guild for in-game creators. With over 1,500 games supported, 165,000 creators, and 38 million monthly active users, Overwolf is the all-in-one platform that enables creators to build, distribute, and monetize in-game apps, mods, and game servers. Built for creators by creators, Overwolf is on a mission to unite the in-game creator community and empower them to make a living doing what they love – developing truly awesome gaming experiences. In 2022, Overwolf paid over $160 million to in-game creators. Based in Tel Aviv, Overwolf has raised over $150 million to date from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Griffin Gaming Partners, Insight Partners, and others.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benlabs-wins-best-use-of-data-at-2023-influencer-marketing-awards-301895490.html

SOURCE BENlabs

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

