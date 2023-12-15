Benzalkonium Chloride Prices: Trend, Price, Pricing, News, Analysis | ChemAnalyst

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America:

Benzalkonium Chloride prices in the United States exhibited variability during the third quarter. In July and August, prices experienced growth of 2.94% and 1.90%, respectively, driven by inventory replenishment, heightened demand from end-user sectors, and reduced imports from major exporting countries, including China. The surge in consumer prices by 3.2% in July escalated firm expenses, contributing to the overall price increase. Furthermore, rising gasoline and fuel oil prices in August, at 9.1% and 10.6%, respectively, led to increased company expenses and transportation costs. Contributing factors to this upward trend included escalating warehousing costs, limited storage space, and the ongoing need for inventory replenishment. However, in September, prices experienced a decline of 12.38% due to surging gasoline prices and high interest rates, fostering economic uncertainty and undermining consumer confidence. Manufacturers reported a reduction in new orders, accelerating the downward trend and prompting businesses to liquidate stock and inventory to maintain profitability.

Asia Pacific:

Benzalkonium Chloride prices in the Chinese market displayed a mixed trend in the third quarter. Prices rose by 3.87% and 2.66% in July and August, respectively, before experiencing a significant decline of 13.47% in September. The initial price increase was attributed to rising demand from both domestic and global markets and market scarcity. Despite a recession in the manufacturing sector in July, there was a modest improvement, indicating a growth in industrial production efficiency with increased market demand. Enterprises responded to heightened demand by raising selling prices, contributing to the upward trend. August witnessed further price increases due to a substantial rise in new orders and export sales, leading to an overall cost increase. In September, the Chinese manufacturing sector returned to expansion, with business activity rising at a faster rate. Despite increased supply, weak international demand weighed on the outlook, keeping the Benzalkonium Chloride market on the lower side.

Europe:

Benzalkonium Chloride prices in Germany displayed a diverse trajectory in the third quarter, rising in July and August before falling in September. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded inflation at 6.2% in July, slightly down from 6.4% in June, signaling a slowing inflation rate that boosted consumer confidence. Costs increased in August due to growing inflation driven by energy and oil price hikes, raising firms’ expenses and operational costs while maintaining market stability. However, Germany’s industrial sector, comprising approximately one-fifth of the nation’s economy, remained in a depression in September due to weak demand and rapidly declining output, causing Benzalkonium Chloride prices to plummet. In response to persistent inflation, the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the eleventh consecutive time in September, keeping market demand low and the downward trend intact. Adequate inventory in warehouses compelled market providers to further reduce Benzalkonium Chloride prices to clear their inventories.

