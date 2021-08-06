Best Chromebook deal: Save $60 on Asus 2-in-1 C433 laptop

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $60: The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 2-in-1 laptop (14-inch FHD touchscreen, 8GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage) is on sale for $419.99 at Amazon as of Aug. 3.

A Chromebook is a great fit for most students going back to school. Lightweight and easy to carry for a full day of classes, they take care of the basics — usually at very reasonable prices.

If you have a little more cash to spend in the Chromebook department, consider grabbing this versatile Asus Chromebook, which can replace both your old laptop and old tablet.

SEE ALSO: Wayfair’s ‘Save Big, Give Back’ sale is full of home and dorm picks under $100



The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch FHD touchscreen is on sale for $419.99 at Amazon. With the $60 discount, this particular model is down to its lowest Amazon price yet — and it’s a real dual threat.

The Asus Flip C433 is built with an Intel Core m3-8100Y process with 8GB of included RAM and 64GB of internal eMMC storage. It won’t support the latest PC games, but it does just enough for students who mainly need it for writing, online research, and other common tasks. Students will especially enjoy how light it is: just 3.3 pounds.

But what sets the Flip C433 apart from more basic Chromebook models is its 2-in-1 design. It can switch seamlessly from a laptop to tent and stand modes for presentations. You also get a full tablet mode where you get to enjoy the full benefits of the 14-inch FHD touch display that boasts ultra-thin edges.

Credit: Asus

Explore related content: