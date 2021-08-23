Best gaming chairs in 2021: Best chairs for PC gamers in the UK

Gaming isn’t an inactive hobby. While maneuvering your mouse or controller, keeping an eye out for enemies, and focusing for hours, your body is in fight-or-flight mode. Whether you play for leisure or stream full-time, a gaming chair can help you perform and stay comfortable during lengthy sessions.

One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to gaming chairs, though. There are ergonomic-style chairs and chairs with additional cozy fixings, such as foot rests. Regardless, it can be hard to find the best gaming chair for your digital entertainment needs. This is where we can help.

Why should you consider investing in a gaming chair?

You’ve probably invested heavily in your gaming setup, so it makes absolutely no sense to be uncomfortable when you’re playing. It doesn’t matter how stylish and powerful your PC is if your squatting awkwardly on the edge of a regular desk chair. Comfort is key, so a proper gaming chair is a vital purchase.

The other reason to consider investing in a gaming chair is performance. No, a gaming chair isn’t going to immediately turn you into a dominant force, but it might make a difference. Gaming success can often come down to small margins, so a gaming chair that is comfortable and ergonomic could be the difference between winning and losing.

What should you look for in a gaming chair?

Before you drop major cash on a gaming chair, there are a few things to consider:

Purpose: How will you use your gamng chair? If you’re only buying a chair for gaming and streaming, look for a chair that offers head, neck, and back support. On the other hand, if a gaming chair will serve as a desk chair, a kitchen seat, and a napping spot, you should opt for a model that’s more recliner-like.

Height and weight: Factor your height and weight when you’re looking for a gaming chair. You don’t want to buy a chair that’s too big or too small for your body proportions. Some chairs even come in alternative sizes, so you can game hard without worrying about breakage or wear-and-tear.

Comfort: This might seem obvious, but having a comfy seat is important. You want to have good posture and be comfortable during your gaming sessions, especially if you’re participating in an online tournament. A gaming chair should provide support without discomfort.

Features: Some gaming chairs come with cool features, including plush neck rests, sections to place your feet, and cup holders for beverages. Consider what a model can do for your digital entertainment needs before making a purchasing decision.

Warranty: Most gaming chairs don’t come cheap, so check to see what a company’s warranty policies are. If a chair comes with a money-back guarantee or warranty, see what’s covered for defects. Some models don’t come with warranties, and if that’s the case, factor in how much more you’ll be spending if the chair needs to be repaired or replaced.

There is always a long list of things to consider when making any sort of major purchase, which can be overwhelming. Keep these things in mind and you should be able to make an informed decision.

What is the best gaming chair?

Whether you’re a seasoned player, professional streamer, or part-time video game aficionado, there will be a gaming chair out there that can improve your experience. We have looked at everything available on Amazon to line up a selection of your best options.

These are the best gaming chairs in 2021.