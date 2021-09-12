Best stationary bike deal: The BARWING Foldable Bike is $108.49 off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $108.49: Grab the BARWING Foldable Exercise Stationary Bike for 40% off at just $161.49, down from $269.98, as of Sept. 9.

Remember the beginning of the pandemic, when it suddenly seemed like everyone and their mother owned a Peloton? Though we do think the hype is earned, we also know that not everyone is looking to drop thousands on a stationary bike. The great news is that affordable alternatives are out there.

One such alternative is the BARWING Foldable Exercise Stationary Bike, which is on sale for $161.49 at Amazon as of Sept. 9. This bike is stable and employs magnetic resistance as you pedal, meaning that you won’t be wobbling around and making a ton of noise during your workout. Not every budget stationary bike can say that. Plus it has a tablet holder, so you can still take classes with the Peloton app.

What’s maybe most appealing about this option is its compact size. It doesn’t take up a ton of room when you’re riding it, and when you’re done, it folds up vertically, so you can push it in the corner and protect your living room from becoming a permanent home gym. There’s also attached arm and ankle resistance bands, so you’re not just getting a cardio workout with this machine.

You do lose a bit of customization at this price point. There are preset adjustments for the seat, bike, and resistance that, while certainly not restrictive, are not as expansive as those on more expensive models. However, the adjustable seat back does allow you to cater your ride to be higher- or lower-impact. All in all, you can still get a solid workout with this bike without breaking the bank.

This sale is on for a limited time only, so you’ll want to act fast if you’re ready to add a stationary bike to your at-home workout routine.

Credit: Barwing

