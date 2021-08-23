fbpx
Billions lack access to safe drinking water. Using solar power to turn sea water into fresh water can help.
August 23, 2021

Amidst a global freshwater crisis, an estimated 2 billion people today face severe water scarcity. Desalination technologies, where saltwater is turned into fresh drinking water, can play an important role in managing this crisis.

At Desolenator, a Dutch/British company based in Dubai developing solar-powered desalination technology, the energy-intensiveness and chemical byproducts of traditional desalination methods are removed from the equation. The long-term goal is producing net-zero localized clean water that can help communities at risk achieve water independence.

