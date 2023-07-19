BIOENERGY DEVCO RECEIVES TOP PROJECT OF THE YEAR AWARD FROM ENVIRONMENT + ENERGY LEADER

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Bioenergy Devco a leading provider in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems, is thrilled to announce that Bioenergy Devco Maryland bioenergy Center Jessup, MD has been honored with the prestigious Top Project of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. This accolade recognizes Bioenergy Devco Maryland bioenergy Center Jessup, MD as an exemplary leader making great strides in energy or environmental management.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Environment + Energy Leader judges for our state-of-the-art food waste recycling facility in Jessup, MD,” said Shawn Kreloff, Bioenergy Devco CEO. “At Bioenergy Devco we are leading a nationwide food waste recycling movement. Our commercial scale anaerobic digestion facilities can move our communities huge steps towards a circular energy economy and towards mitigating climate change.”

Bioenergy Devco’s newest organics recycling facility, located on the Maryland Food Center campus in Jessup, MD, is the first anaerobic digester of its scale in the state. The facility is capable of recycling 110,000 tons of organics annually to produce approximately 312,000 MMBtu of renewable natural gas for energy and 16,575 tons of rich, fertile soil amendment for agricultural and other land use. The resulting greenhouse gasses prevented from being released into the atmosphere has the equivalent environmental impact of 69,061 acres of US Forests in one year, or 82 times the size of Central Park.

The outstanding qualities and remarkable achievements of Bioenergy Devco Maryland bioenergy Center Jessup, MD captivated the attention of the program’s distinguished panel of judges. The environment + Energy Leader Awards program aims to commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits.

Sarah Roberts, Co-President of E+E Leader, emphasized the rigorous selection process, stating, “This year’s entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria.”

About Bioenergy Devco

Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Our proven technology uses naturally occurring biological processes and provides a scalable option to help communities and businesses transform their waste and energy sectors. Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco has built 250 and currently manages more than 150 organics recycling and clean energy generation facilities worldwide, and its anaerobic digesters help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuel.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

