Biogas Upgrading Technologies and Global Market Report 2023: Legislation to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions Continue to Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Biogas Upgrading: Technologies and Global Markets” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Biogas is generated through a microbial fermentation process known as anaerobic digestion (AD), by which various waste streams can be cost-effectively converted into sources of electricity and thermal energy. At the heart of the technology is the anaerobic digester, which in combination with a turbine or gas engine, can serve as a complete power plant. Solid waste landfills also generate a recoverable biological gas through natural AD. Large quantities of gaseous fuel methane can be produced by the process; a valuable by-product in the form of fertilizer is also generated.



While considerable buzz and media attention has focused on a future “hydrogen economy” anticipated to replace the present one based on fossil fuel energy, a genuine biogas economy has been quietly emerging in Europe and Asia. Increasingly, the process is making inroads into the U.S. and other countries as a sustainable energy alternative.



Biogas is defined as a multilateral source of renewable energy that has the ability to replace conventional fuels in the generation of power and heat. It can also be utilized as a gaseous fuel for vehicles. Upgraded biogas or biomethane is an ideal alternative to natural gas.



Owing to soaring global demand for carbon neutrality and renewable energy, a significant rise in demand for biomethane has been observed. Biomethane is also referred to as renewable natural gas or RNG. Favorable policies focused on divesting from imported natural gas, alternative fuel standards, diversion of food waste from landfills, as well as tax credits have played a key role in bolstering demand for biomethane.



Legislation and the desire to cut greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) are the most important drivers for biogas plant construction. Kyoto Protocol requirements and specifications of the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED) are two examples of this type of legislation. Energy security, the desire to draw on domestic fuel resources, and elimination of the expense and price volatility of imported fossil fuel also encourage interest in biogas. Worldwide, most countries have targets for renewable energy production, GHG mitigation or laws related to minimizing harmful landfill emissions.



Large-scale AD waste treatment can help reduce GHGs in a number of ways: by directly replacing fossil fuels, minimizing energy use at waste treatment plants, lowering methane emissions from landfill sites, lessening transportation costs related to waste hauling, reducing electrical grid losses and replacing chemical fertilizers with organic products. Unlike liquid biofuels, biogas, for the most part, eliminates the food vs. fuel debate by using waste materials instead of energy crops.



With varying levels of clean-up, also called upgrading, biogas can be used in the same end uses as natural gas, namely, heat and power production, insertion into the pipeline and as vehicle fuel. With improved technologies and market support, biogas might also find application in ships or planes.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Overview

3.1 Background

3.2 Benefits of Biogas Energy

3.3 Advantages of Biogas Compared to Other Forms of Renewable Energy

3.4 Barriers to Large-Scale Biogas Plant Deployment

3.5 Benefits of Small-Scale Biogas Installations

3.6 Barriers to Small-Scale Biogas Installations

3.7 Global Biogas Production Potential

3.8 Factors Influencing the Biogas Industry

3.8.1 Policy

3.8.2 Incentives

3.9 History of Biogas

3.10 Biogas Value Chain

3.10.1 Anaerobic Digestion

3.10.2 Biogas

3.10.3 Digestate

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Biogas Upgrading Technologies

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Applications

5.2.1 Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S)

5.2.2 Water Vapor

5.2.3 Ammonia

5.2.4 Particles

5.2.5 Siloxanes

5.2.6 Halogenated Hydrocarbons

5.2.7 Oxygen

5.2.8 Nitrogen

5.2.9 Carbon Dioxide

5.3 Biogas Upgrading Technologies

5.3.1 Pressure Swing Adsorption (Psa)

5.3.2 Water Scrubbing

5.3.3 Physical Absorption-Chemical Scrubbing With Polyethylene Glycol

5.3.4 Chemical Absorption-Chemical Scrubbing With Organic (Amine) Solvents

5.3.5 Membrane Technology

5.3.6 Cryogenic Upgrading

5.3.7 Environmental Effects of Gas Cleanup Technologies

5.3.8 Emerging Upgrading Technologies

5.4 Global Market for Biogas Upgrading Equipment by Technology

5.4.1 Pressure Swing Absorption (Psa) Technology

5.4.2 Water Scrubbing Technology

5.4.3 Chemical Absorption Technology

5.4.4 Physical Absorption Technology

5.4.5 Membrane Separation Technology

5.4.6 Cryogenic Technology

Chapter 6 Global Market for Biogas Upgrading by Feedstock Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Municipal Wastewater Feedstock

6.3 Biowaste Feedstock

6.4 Agricultural Wastes and Energy Crop Feedstock

6.5 Landfill Gas Feedstock

6.5.1 Anaerobic Digestion in a Landfill

Chapter 7 Global Market for Biogas Upgrading Equipment by End Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Grid Injection

7.2.1 Grid Access

7.2.2 Transportation Fuel

7.3 Global Market for Biogas Upgrading Equipment by End Use

7.3.1 Gas Grid

7.3.2 Transportation/Vehicle Fuel

7.3.3 Gas Grid Vehicle Fuel

Chapter 8 Global Market for Biogas Upgrading Equipment by Region

Chapter 9 Industry Structure

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Air Liquide

Biosling Ab

Bright Renewables B.V.

Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH

Cirmac

Cryostar

Dge GmbH

Dmt Environmental Technology

Eisenmann

Envitec Biogas AG

Etw Energietechnik

Firmgreen Inc.

Future Biogas Ltd.

Gasrec

Gastechnik Himmel (Gth)

Gastreatment Services Bv (Gts)

Gm Green Methane S.R.L.

Greenlane Biogas

Guild Associates

Hamworthy

Hera Cleantech

Kis Group

Mahler

Malmberg Water

Pentair Haffmans

Schwelm Anlagentechnik (Sat)

Strabag Umweltanlagen GmbH

Sysadvance

Wartsila

Xebec Adsorption

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4k6nzm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biogas-upgrading-technologies-and-global-market-report-2023-legislation-to-reduce-greenhouse-gas-emissions-continue-to-drive-demand-301722142.html

SOURCE Research and Markets