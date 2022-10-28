​Biographer Unveils Book on Pantami at Digital Nigeria Conference 2022

A book ​​entitled “Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami: Advancing Nigeria’s Drive Towards a Digital Economy” was unveiled at the ongoing Digital Nigeria Conference and Exhibitions.

The book was written by Mr. Obiora Nzekwu and the Foreword was written by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 900-page book chronicled some of the achievements of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami since he was sworn in as a Minister on the 21st of August 2019.

The public presentation of the Book about Prof. Isa Ibrahim Pantami at Digital Nigeria Conference 2022

It also discussed some of his areas of impact prior to his appointment as a Minister. The biographer covered the subject matter in the following 9 chapters:

i. Digital Sheikh;

ii. Changing the Trajectory at NITDA;

iii. Communications and Digital Economy;

iv. Running a SMART Ministry;

v. NCC- Driving the Digital Agenda;

vi. The Mobile Digital Economy;

vii. Broadband- Driving the Digital Economy;

viii. Other Agencies in the Digital Drive; and

ix. Policy Statement and Views.

Books play a key role in fostering leadership, creativity and innovation. With regard to writing, the process of writing books involves research, critical thinking, experimentation, etc. and these helps to build the capacity of the author for innovative thing and creativity, among others. Similarly, readers are able to learn a lot from the wealth of experience of the authors. It is often said that experience is the best teacher, through books we can gain insights into the experience of the authors and those that they have written about.

Furthermore, investigation reveals that successful leaders always read. It is also found that many of these leaders attained success through reading. This is probably where the popular saying, today a reader, tomorrow a leader comes from.

Charlie Munger, self-made billionaire and Warren Buffet’s long-time business partner stated that: “In my whole life, I have known no wise people who didn’t read all the time – none, zero.”

The world’s smartest and Busiest people read for at least an hour daily. Dr Mahathir Mohammad, Malaysia’s 97 year old former and longest serving prime minister always reads. Dr Mahathir believes that a good read can be a great positive influence.

In his Foreword, President Muhammadu Buhari, said “I commend the Honourable Minister, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim for being a good example of excellence and focus in how he has discharged his responsibility as a member of the Federal Executive Council. I also commend the author for this well researched work and for deeming it fit to document our digital economy journey.”

The President went on to recommend the book to researchers, scholars, policy makers and Chief Executive Officers, in business and public offices.

