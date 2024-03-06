Birdeye Launches AI-powered Social Platform for Multi-Location Brands

Birdeye Social powers social media management, content generation, monitoring, and reporting

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Birdeye, the leading reputation and customer experience platform for local businesses is proud to announce the launch of Birdeye Social. This cutting-edge platform harnesses the power of AI to revolutionize social media management from content generation to monitoring and reporting for multi-location enterprises.

“Birdeye Social sets a new standard for local social media management,” said Dave Lehman, President at Birdeye. “Unlike existing solutions, which often overlook the complex needs of multi-location brands, our platform is purpose-built to address the challenges of scaling social media management across hundreds of locations.”

Importance of Local Social Media Strategy

In today’s digital landscape, maintaining a robust local social media presence is essential for connecting with local audiences. Localized social media accounts serve as a direct channel for brands to engage with customers, which can lead to improved customer service and a better overall customer experience.

A robust local social media presence also plays a pivotal role in bolstering local search engine rankings, amplifying a business’s visibility to potential customers seeking related products or services within the vicinity.

However, managing individual social accounts for each location, ensuring consistent content creation, and analyzing performance across diverse locations pose formidable challenges, particularly for brands with limited social media resources.

Birdeye Social: Revolutionizing Multi-Location Social Media Management

Birdeye Social addresses those challenges head-on by offering a centralized platform equipped with advanced AI and bulk publishing tools, enabling personalized posts at scale and streamlined management across locations.

“Birdeye gives us the ability to select precisely where and what content gets published. This level of control ensures that our social content remains strategic and aligned with our brand messaging,” said Bridget Williams, Director of Marketing for South Georgia Dental which has 88 offices across the US.

Key Features of Birdeye Social

Multi-location publishing – Create and personalize social posts for multiple locations from a unified dashboard.

– Create and personalize social posts for multiple locations from a unified dashboard. Bulk publishing – Schedule hundreds of social posts from a simple spreadsheet.

– Schedule hundreds of social posts from a simple spreadsheet. AI-generated content – Effortlessly craft engaging posts tailored by industry and location.

– Effortlessly craft engaging posts tailored by industry and location. Post library – Curate a library of pre-approved social posts for accelerated publishing across locations.

– Curate a library of pre-approved social posts for accelerated publishing across locations. Visual Calendar – Get a holistic view of the social calendar across locations and networks.

– Get a holistic view of the social calendar across locations and networks. Approval workflows – Create configurable workflows to route posts for feedback and approval.

– Create configurable workflows to route posts for feedback and approval. Engagement tracking – Monitor engagement across locations and channels, reply with AI, and moderate spam from a centralized feed.

– Monitor engagement across locations and channels, reply with AI, and moderate spam from a centralized feed. Reporting – Generate visual reports to glean actionable insights and measure campaign effectiveness across locations & channels

AI-Powered Social Content Generation

At the heart of Birdeye Social is BirdAI, a cutting-edge generative AI engine that simplifies the process of creating engaging social media content. Key capabilities include:

AI-generated posts – Enter a prompt and BirdAI will draft a social post with emojis, hashtags, and suggested images.

– Enter a prompt and BirdAI will draft a social post with emojis, hashtags, and suggested images. AI content assistant – Use AI to check spelling and grammar, adjust post length, and change tone to turn rough drafts into polished posts.

– Use AI to check spelling and grammar, adjust post length, and change tone to turn rough drafts into polished posts. AI channel optimization – Write one post and use AI to optimize it for each channel (ex. shorten for Twitter, add hashtags for Instagram).

– Write one post and use AI to optimize it for each channel (ex. shorten for Twitter, add hashtags for Instagram). AI-generated industry & holiday posts -Access a library of holiday and industry-specific post recommendations personalized for your business.

-Access a library of holiday and industry-specific post recommendations personalized for your business. AI-generated images – Generate custom images to accompany a post or browse our robust library of royalty free stock images and media.

– Generate custom images to accompany a post or browse our robust library of royalty free stock images and media. Automated review sharing – Generate buzz by turning positive reviews into social posts.

For more information about Birdeye Social, visit birdeye.com/social.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the leading reputation, social media, and customer experience platform for local businesses and brands. Over 150,000 businesses use Birdeye’s all-in-one platform to effortlessly manage online reputation, grow their social presence, connect digitally, and gain to improve customer experience.

