Blood Collection Devices Market Trends & Growth Drivers 2031

Global blood collection devices market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period 2024-2031F, growing from USD 7.81 billion in 2023 to USD 12.95 billion in 2031F. The market has witnessed significant growth over the historical period and is expected to generate similar results over the forecast period.

Blood collection devices play a wide range of roles in the fields of research and patient treatment and diagnosis. The market expansion is supported by surging cases of blood disorders, transfusions, and donations. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 118.54 million blood donations happened globally, out of these 40% were collected from high-income countries, housing 16% of the global population.

The increase in number of healthcare facilities and hospitals in various regions across the globe coupled with rising awareness about the convenience and safety offered by advanced blood collection devices, driving the growth of the market. Additionally, rising initiatives by various governments to promote the utilization of advanced healthcare technologies is further boosting the demand for blood collection devices.

Due to the growing prevalence of various lifestyle-related disorders, especially in developing countries, the requirement for frequent health check-ups is rapidly increasing. Furthermore, health check-ups are becoming increasingly popular in workplaces to ensure employee well-being. These factors are boosting the requirement for blood tests as they are essential for the identification of various diseases and disorders.

Increasing cases related to chronic health conditions including high cholesterol and diabetes are boosting the demand for blood tests, in turn propelling the requirement for blood collection devices. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 86 million adults in the United States aged 20 or older have total cholesterol levels above 200 mg/dL and about 25 million adults have total cholesterol levels above 240 mg/dL.

At-Home Blood Tests Boost Product Demand

The growing popularity of at-home blood testing can be attributed to the convenience offered by the service. Various diagnostic testing companies are known to offer in-home appointments for the collection of blood samples. They send mobile phlebotomists to the patient’s home to have the blood drawn and send the sample off to the laboratory. Patients consider at home blood collection more suitable as compared to venous phlebotomy on location. The crowded locations and long waiting periods can be avoided with the help of at-home blood tests.

Additionally, at-home blood sampling devices are becoming popular among patients suffering from chronic health conditions due to the cost efficiency and convenience offered by the devices. According to an online survey of patients suffering from chronic health conditions, of 1311 participants, 71% prefer using at-home blood-sampling devices for monitoring their chronic diseases and 31% expressed the burden caused due to phlebotomy appointments.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle Related Diseases Support Market Expansion

The growing prevalence of different lifestyle related diseases can be attributed to prolonged exposure to various modifiable lifestyle behaviors, including physical inactivity, smoking, and unhealthy diets. These behaviors result in the development of diabetes, stroke, and metabolic syndrome, among others. Such chronic diseases can often result in years of disability, loss of independence, death, and can pose significant economic burdens. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2030, the proportion of deaths caused by chronic diseases is estimated to rise to 70%. These diseases require frequent blood testing, propelling the demand for different blood collection devices. Blood tests are essential for early diagnosis of such conditions as well as for the long-term management of the disease.

North America Expected to Account for Significant Market Share

North America is expected to account for a significant share of the market over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the high blood donation activities in the region due to growing awareness about the benefits and advantages of blood donations. According to the Red Cross, approximately 13.6 million units of red blood cells and whole blood are collected in the United States in a year. They estimated that approximately 6.8 million individuals in the United States donate blood in a year. The growing prevalence of various chronic disorders including diabetes in the region is propelling the requirement for blood tests, boosting the demand for blood collection devices.

As per the Diabetes Research Institution, approximately 11.3% of the population of the United States or 37.3 million people have diabetes and about 8.6 million individuals have diabetes that is yet to be diagnosed. The surge in geriatric population, rapid expansion of the healthcare sector, technological advancements in blood collection devices, and strong presence of various key market players are further supporting the market expansion in North America.

Blood Collection Tubes Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

Blood collection tubes held a significant share of the market over the historical period and are expected to do so over the forecast period as well. Different types of blood collection tubes are used for collecting samples for conducting various types of tests. For instance, blood collection tubes used for collecting whole blood often are coated with anticoagulants to inhibit coagulation. Similarly, for routine hematology tests, blood collection tubes that contain EDTA, a chelating anticoagulant are required as EDTA aids in preserving the morphology of the cellular blood elements. Likewise, blood collection tubes that contain heparin aid in stabilizing red blood cell membranes that are used for conducting red cell fragility tests and various specialized chemistry tests.

Clinical Laboratories Account for Significant Market Share

The increasing requirement for blood collection devices by clinical laboratories can be attributed to the growing prevalence of various diseases such as coronary heart diseases, HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes, and others. These diseases and disorders require blood tests to receive a diagnosis. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2023 approximately 609,820 cancer deaths and 1,958,310 new cases are estimated to be diagnosed in the United States.

The increasing request for blood testing can be attributed to the increasing aging population and the growing size of test ordering profiles. Blood tests allow doctors to diagnose various diseases at a much earlier stage, allowing for improved treatment outcomes. According to new research, Crohn’s disease, a type of irritable bowel disease can be diagnosed through blood tests, years before the symptoms start appearing. The early diagnosis of such diseases aids in enhancement of quality of life of patients, improving patient outcomes, and reducing surgery rates.

Future Market Scenario (2024 – 2031F)

Increasing research and development activities by the key players of the market are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the coming years.

After receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), BD MiniDraw, developed by Becton, Dickinson and Company and Babson Diagnostics will be marketed in 2024. The device is a part of the blood collection system that was designed for making routine blood tests less invasive.

Various studies are being conducted that will evaluate the safety and efficacy of autonomous blood drawing devices, for instance, the ongoing Autonomous Blood Drawing Optimization and Performance Testing (ADOPT). The study is expected to conclude in 2025.

