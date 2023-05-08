BlueHuki Receives the WBENC National Women's Business Enterprise Certification

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BlueHuki announced today that it has officially received the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) National Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification. This certification is the gold standard for women-owned businesses, as it’s the most widely recognized national certification of its kind.

“We are thrilled to officially be a WBE certified business and are excited to join the ranks of impressive WBENC members as a women-owned, operated marketing agency,” said Dr. Heather Pressler, CEO and Founder of BlueHuki.

Dr. Pressler continued, “On a personal note, as an active-duty military spouse, I have made it our mission to provide flexible, remote job opportunities and skill development among other military spouses, marketing professionals, teachers and women. This is a win for our whole team.”

To receive the WBENC Certification, a business must be at least 51 percent owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman (or by women). Then, business owners must undergo an elaborate vetting process. Because of the complexity of this process, the WBENC Certification is accepted by corporations, as well as certain states, cities, and other entities.

Now that BlueHuki is WBE-Certified, it gains exclusive access to a vast support network that includes targeted business opportunities for certified women-owned firms; increased visibility in corporate and government supply chains; educational and developmental programs to spur growth and increase capacity; and networking and mentorship opportunities with thousands of other female entrepreneurs.

BlueHuki was founded in 2022 by Heather Pressler, Ph.D. The agency helps businesses navigate marketing decisions and run custom, campaigns that showcase brands in the best possible light. Specifically, BlueHuki specializes in providing SEO and content, online ads, websites, social media, reputation, and consulting.

In addition to her marketing expertise, Pressler is a self-taught web designer, Facebook pioneer, MIT grad, and scientist. Recently Google solicited and Dr. Pressler participated in a research study for Google Ads. Dr. Pressler has also been a featured speaker for Women in Bio Entrepreneur Center and Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance.

Earlier this year, BlueHuki was named a finalist for the Best in Falls Church’s “New Business” category. BlueHuki is also a SEM Rush certified agency partner, a Clutch Top Digital Agencies in Washington DC, a member of BNI and the Colonial Beach Chamber of Commerce.

