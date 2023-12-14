BLUETTI Presents Generous Christmas Offers and Three New Portable Power Stations

SYDNEY, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI is ushering in the holiday spirit with special Christmas offerings on power stations from December 15th. Meanwhile, BLUETTI’s three new portable power stations will offer more gifting options this Christmas.

Three New Portable Power Stations

BLUETTI AC200L: Versatile Powerhouse

Perfect for beach BBQs, the AC200L is an upgrade of the AC200MAX with a larger 2,400W output that can power electric grills, fridges, fans, and more simultaneously. It supports fast wall charging without an adapter and can harness up to 1,200W solar power. Its new 20ms UPS mode makes it a responsive home backup.

BLUETTI AC70: Mobile Power Hub

Developed from the successful EB70, the AC70 is a grab-and-go generator for camping, picnics, and emergencies. With its Power Lifting mode, accessible via the BLUETTI app, it can even handle resistive loads of up to 2,000W in addition to outdoor essentials. The AC70 is solar-ready and provides ample power on the move.

BLUETTI AC2A: On-the-go Power

Replacing the EB3A as BLUETTI’s smallest power generator, the compact AC2A weighs only 3.6kg but packs 204Wh of power. Ideal for fishing, camping, and hiking, it can power a 20W speaker for around 5.5 hours and charge drones and phones multiple times.

BLUETTI Christmas Collection Highlights

Outdoor Solar Generator Kit: BLUETTI AC180 + MP200

The 16kg AC180 portable power station powers everything needed for an outdoor party, including lights, music equipment, coolers, and even some 2,000W resistive loads. Combined with some MP200 foldable solar panels, it supports an efficient 500W solar charge for continuous power in the wild.

Scalable Home Backup Power: BLUETTI AC300 + B300

Ideal for home backup during the summer bushfire season, the AC300 system responds within 20ms to power loss, keeping essential home appliances running. The modular battery system accepts capacity scalability and rapid solar recharging for bill saving.

During this holiday promotion, BLUETTI also offers triple BLUETTI BUCKS on orders and a 5% referral coupon/ reward.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bluetti-presents-generous-christmas-offers-and-three-new-portable-power-stations-302015352.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

