Board Games Market size to grow by USD 3.42 billion from 2022 to 2027, Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Atlas Games, Alderac Entertainment Group and Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and many more – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The board games market is estimated to grow by USD 3.42 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.55%. The board games market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer board games market are Atlas Games, Alderac Entertainment Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bezier Games Inc., Buffalo Games LLC, Claranet Ltd., CMON Ltd., Embracer Group AB, Ghost Galaxy Inc., Gibsons Games Ltd., Grey Fox Games, GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Hasbro Inc., Indie Boards and Cards, Mattel Inc., PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG, Ravensburger AG, The Walt Disney Co., Warlord Games, and Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG.

Company Offering:

Atlas Games – The company offers the White Box board game, which includes a selection of generic game materials for designers, including dice, meeples, and cubes, among others.

Clementoni Spa – The company offers the Stranger Things board game, which includes character cards and place cards.

The company offers the Stranger Things board game, which includes character cards and place cards. CMON Ltd. – The company offers Mayhem board games, such as Looney Tunes and Teen Titans Go.

The company offers Mayhem board games, such as Looney Tunes and Teen Titans Go.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Over the past few years, the demand for premium strategy-based board games has remained strong. Furthermore, as board games are a major source of entertainment for customers of all ages, brick-and-mortar retailers and board game cafes such as Draughts (UK) and Bastard Cafe (Denmark) are increasingly offering avenues for gamers to convene and play. Such cafes offer premium board games for a small fee and aim to attract millennial customers through engagement marketing.

Impactful driver- Rapid improvements in content and gameplay

Rapid improvements in content and gameplay Key Trend – Increasing digitization of board games

– Increasing digitization of board games Major Challenges – Threat from alternate gaming platforms

Market Segmentation

The tabletop segment will contribute the largest share of the market. This segment involves games that are generally played on pre-marked surfaces on boards. The Settlers of Catan (Thames & Kosmos), a strategy-based game, falls under this segment. Additionally, tabletop games have witnessed a surge in demand over the last few years, primarily from the rising adoption of board games in in-game bars and cafes.

Market share of segments

Board Games Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK

