Bondee Appoints CEO to Lead its Next Chapter of Growth

Industry veteran Fei Yu brings extensive experience to drive Bondee’s expansion from its Singapore headquarters

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As part of its strategic vision for the future, Bondee today announced the appointment of its CEO, poised to elevate the growth of its platform to new heights. Fei Yu will now become CEO of Bondee to lead the company into a new era of innovation and expansion, based out of its Singapore headquarters.

With an extensive background in the technology industry and a proven track record of leadership, Fei brings a wealth of expertise to Bondee. Having held several key senior roles in leading tech firms over the past two decades, including at Meta, Google and Microsoft, Fei is no stranger to driving market transformation through leveraging technologies and empowering businesses to grow by harnessing the latest innovations. Fei is also a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, with a focus on growing female leadership in business and society.

“I am honored and excited to join Bondee as its CEO. Bondee’s mission to inspire real-world discovery and bring enjoyment through exploration resonates deeply with me,” said Bondee CEO Fei Yu.

“Over the past twenty years in the industry, I’ve seen first-hand how the Internet has evolved and transformed the way people connect, share, and engage. With its commitment to transforming the way people connect with the world, Bondee is well-positioned to bring significant changes to this space by harnessing its innovative platform that creates an even more engaging and enriching experience, while making a positive impact on society. Together with our talented and dedicated team at Bondee, we are proud to be rooted in Singapore as our home base,” Fei added.

Under Fei and her executive team’s leadership, Bondee is poised to accelerate its expansion efforts, seeking to build out a talented team across different functions at its headquarters in Singapore and global offices across Japan, South Korea, and China. At Bondee, Fei will oversee the platform’s key operations and business development, seeking to drive growth for a new version that is set to launch in the near future.

Bondee was launched in October 2022 as a next-generation social platform that resonated with users across Asia who were drawn by the proposition of interacting with each other through creatively designed avatars in a metaverse environment. Bondee quickly gained popularity, ranking as the top-downloaded app on App Store and Google Play in six markets across Asia. The up-and-coming version of Bondee harnesses the latest innovative technologies, expanding and enriching the ways users can express themselves creatively, to deliver its core values of inspiring people to explore diverse possibilities in the world.

