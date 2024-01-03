Borrego O&M Rebrands as Cleanleaf Energy, Evolving New Chapter in O&M Excellence

Industry pioneer draws from roots to re-focus exclusively on solar and energy storage operations and maintenance

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — An early visionary in the clean energy revolution, Borrego Energy, LLC (Borrego) today celebrates a new chapter as it rebrands its O&M business as Cleanleaf Energy, with a sole focus on providing industry-leading operations and maintenance (O&M) services to utility and commercial photovoltaic solar (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS) projects throughout the nation. All leadership and personnel remain in place, embracing the focused new direction, while preserving the best of the Borrego legacy.

“Borrego began in 2002 as a close-knit, family-owned business with a mission that still stands — to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy,” said Mikael Backman, who has assumed the role of Cleanleaf Energy CEO, having most recently served as President for the Borrego O&M division. “We were one of the early O&M providers in the country, establishing best practices and a reputation for excellence, while growing the business over those crucial early years. Industry trends, and innovations enhanced and evolved the company over time, allowing it to explore new places in its role as an industry pioneer. Today’s announcement will allow the O&M business to focus solely on monitoring, operating and upgrading PV and BESS assets across the country to maximize the utilization of renewable resources that have been installed in this energy transition.”

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in Borrego’s ten-year history of providing third-party O&M services,” said Andrew Hall, Borrego’s CEO. “I’m excited to see Mikael and his team of experienced technicians and managers use the scale and sophistication they developed at Borrego to deliver ever-improving customer service and outcomes to PV and BESS system owners under the Cleanleaf banner.”

From the start, Cleanleaf Energy will be one of the largest third-party O&M providers in the country, managing and optimizing the more than 1.9 GW across 1,000 solar and energy storage projects, including utility-scale plants, that were previously managed under the Borrego name. A well-established provider in the commercial sector, Cleanleaf Energy will continue a push into the utility space, a growing market segment, providing best-in-class services across maintenance, monitoring, repair, repowering and addressing asset underperformance.

“Our competitive O&M difference, as Borrego, and now as Cleanleaf Energy, is our data-driven operational platform and know-how honed over decades of experience, our deep relationships throughout the industry, and our ability and desire to embrace technological innovations,” continued Backman. “Combined with a commitment to excellence, this know-how leads to consistent, cost-effective plant performance, reduced downtimes and increased efficiency, providing operational excellence to all clients we serve, now and in the future.”

In addition to its core O&M offerings, Cleanleaf’s Special Projects group will continue to focus on detailed investigation, pre-construction hand-offs, efficient troubleshooting, repair and system upgrades for solar PV sites.

About Cleanleaf Energy

Cleanleaf Energy (previously Borrego O&M) is a leading provider of operations and maintenance services that optimizes the performance of large commercial, community solar, and utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the U.S. The Cleanleaf Energy team brings deep technical expertise to the mission of accelerating the adoption and utilization of renewable energy, and enjoys a track record of superior performance throughout more than 1,000 commercial and utility-scale projects it has operated and maintained throughout the U.S.

