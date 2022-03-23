Bottling Up The Future: Good Beer, Sustainable Business, Community Roots

TEMPE, Ariz., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Consensus Digital Media presents Episode #4 of Made in America: Glass Half Full, featuring Four Peaks Brewing in Tempe, Arizona, a brewing partner of Anheuser-Busch. This episode takes the viewer inside the Four Peaks family to introduce a company that is doing well while also doing good for its community.

“It was Four Peaks’ pleasure to show the Consensus crew a little bit of what we do at Four Peaks,” said Chris Meyer, General Manager at the brewery. “Beer has always been a hospitality business, and we were more than happy to make some new friends with an interest in sustainability and how we can all do our part. Cheers!”

In this episode, we meet the brewers responsible for bringing the Arizona community award-winning beers made with sustainable and climate-friendly ethics each step of the way.

“Consensus is so grateful to have been invited into the Four Peaks Brewing family,” said Conor Gaughan, Consensus’ Publisher. “It’s clear to see that beyond the success of Four Peaks’ – expanded footprint, innovations, and partnership with Anheuser-Busch – they are focused on doing good by their community, their customers, and the environment. We are seeing a trend across the country, and I hope more businesses continue to see their example and do the same.”

Four Peaks products are made in Arizona and support local partnerships with agriculture, recycling programs, and the hot Arizona sun. Four Peaks Brewing boasts America’s only sustainably produced hard seltzer, Sun Day Solar Seltzer. All of the energy used to produce Sun Day Seltzer comes from the Arizona sun from the voltage needed to cool the fermentation tanks to the electricity that powers the canning line.

After partnering with Anheuser-Busch in 2015, Arizona’s largest craft brewery has brought its most popular products to eight other states and expanded its community. But right at home, where four Arizona State University graduates dreamed up their innovative effort, Four Peaks Brewing has stayed committed to investing in the community for a sustainable future:

500 solar panels contribute to reduced energy consumption and costs

Can recycling through the Recycled City program

Bottle recycling through Refresh Glass

Partnership with Perry Land & Cattle in Gilbert, Arizona , feeding their cows beer, creating a heartier beef through a truly sustainable process

& Cattle in , feeding their cows beer, creating a heartier beef through a truly sustainable process Every Four Peaks IPA purchase benefits the Arizona state and National Parks

View this episode of Made In America: Glass Half Full at https://youtu.be/s01YYHNUmm8 on March 23, 2022.

