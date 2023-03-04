[BREAKING] Twitter Back Online After Massive Outage – TechEconomy

Advertisements







Twitter has been restored after it crashed this morning, leaving thousands of frustrated users unable to see tweets in their feeds.

According to Down Detector, a website which monitors such outages, the issues started at 10:17 a.m and are affecting users worldwide.

The reason for the outage remains unclear, although more than 5,000 issues have now been logged on Down Detector.

Of those who reported issues, 62 per cent said they were having problems with the app, 34 per cent with the website and four per cent with the server connection.







