Brian Whalen of Perspire Sauna Studio Named IFA's Franchisee of the Year

Emerging Franchise Brand Secures One of Industry’s Highest Honors

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The International Franchise Association (IFA) named Brian Whalen of Perspire Sauna Studio in Boise, Idaho as Franchisee of the Year. Whalen was honored at the IFA’s 63rd Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator.

To receive this annual award is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed by the franchise community. An honor that’s made all the more significant when given to an emerging brand like Perspire. It is, in essence, one of the most definitive notions towards the strength of a concept and trajectory of its franchise opportunity.

“Franchisee of the Year recipients represent the best in franchising,” said Matthew Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchise Association. “This is the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and these local business owners exemplify the power of franchising and its countless positive contributions to communities around the world.”

Brian, alongside his wife Nina, relocated from Orange County, California to Boise, Idaho in 2020 to begin their franchise journey with Perspire. They chose to do so after personally experiencing the mental and physical benefits of the brand’s infrared and red light treatment technology, convincing them to take Perspire’s holistic approach and healing properties to an untapped market in need.

“Becoming a franchisee was never something I’d planned on, but rather, something I did because it’s what was right for my family,” Brian said. “To receive an honor like this is more than just humbling; it’s affirmation that the decision my wife and I made to take this leap with Perspire Sauna Studio was the right choice. And all of the thanks goes to the community that’s supported us along the way.”

There are approximately 800,000 franchised businesses across the U.S., providing over 8.4 million direct jobs and generating over $800 billion in economic output. According to Oxford Economics, franchising on average provides higher wages and better benefits than non-franchised businesses, as well as greater entrepreneurial opportunities to minorities, women, veterans, and other underrepresented communities.

“Brian’s constant efforts to provide for the health and wellbeing of his community, advance public understanding of infrared and red light’s inherent capabilities, and push the boundaries of the franchise brand are what makes him an incredible franchise partner and an exceptional human being,” said Lee Braun, founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. “We can’t picture a more deserving recipient of such an honor.”

The Franchisee of the Year Award, sponsored by IFA’s partner Paychex, recognizes leading franchisees who exemplify at least one of IFA’s “Open for Opportunity” core pillars: Community, Workforce, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and/or Veterans.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). It is within this transformative session that they invite guests to ignite the wellness within.

Established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, Perspire’s goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared sauna accessible to all. The company has awarded over 100 franchise agreements with 30 open and 30 studios under development within 24 states.

Based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact franchise@perspiresaunastudio.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, cgossel@fishmanpr.com or (937) 545-9812

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brian-whalen-of-perspire-sauna-studio-named-ifas-franchisee-of-the-year-301761090.html

SOURCE Perspire Sauna Studio