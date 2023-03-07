Brigade Electronics to discuss the value of telematics at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

PORTLAND, Ind., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Brigade Electronics, along with development partner HED, will be discussing The Value of Telematics during a 45-minute presentation that will take place at CONEXPO-CO/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas on March 16th.

Starting at 9.30am, the talk will be hosted by Chad Repp, who represents Brigade Fusion development partner, HED, and Brigade’s Sales Development Manager Henry Morgan.

During the 45-minute presentation, which will feature live use cases, attendees will be able to learn more about telematics. This will include logging and leveraging data through analytics to set notifications for predictive maintenance and collision avoidance, as well as how this converts back to ROI for OEMs.

As a long-standing member of IFPE and recent Frost & Sullivan Award recipient for Product Leader of NA Off-Highway Telematics, HED is partnering with Brigade Electronics to speak on how telematics enables OEMs to bring successful, value driven solutions to market within their vehicle(s). The detailed use case will highlight how HED telematics, combined with Brigade object detection, is being used to provide collision avoidance, delivering a safer more efficient construction site.

Henry Morgan, Sales Development Manager of Brigade Electronics plc, said:

“This is a great opportunity for delegates at CONEXPO to find out more about the value of telematics for the construction industry, the technology’s capabilities and how this relates to return on investment for OEMs. Attendees will have the chance to see live use cases and ask questions. We look forward to welcoming people on the day.”

The Value of Telematics will take place at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 on Thursday, March 16th at 9.30am in the South Hall at booth S229.

Brigade Electronics will be attending CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 at Las Vegas Convention Center from March 14th to 18th and exhibiting its range of plant and machinery safety systems. Find them in the North Hall at booth N10851.

HED is attending CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 at Las Vegas Convention Center from March 14th to 18th. Find them at booth S81721.

Brigade will be sponsoring CONEXPO’s media goody bags, which will be distributed to journalists on March 13th. Inside the bag, Brigade will be including a pack of playing cards and a poker chip. Journalists who visit Brigade’s stand located at booth N10851 on March 16th can exchange the poker chip for a baseball cap.

On the day of the speaking event, Brigade Electronics and HED will provide attendees with refreshments at the speaking event venue: South Hall at booth S229.

https://www.hedcontrols.com/

https://brigade-electronics.com/en-us/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017767/Brigade_Electronics.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brigade-electronics-to-discuss-the-value-of-telematics-at-conexpo-conagg-2023-301764916.html

SOURCE Brigade Electronics