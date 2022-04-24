Burnbrae Farms commits to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, introduces second solar powered egg farm and its first public Sustainability Report

LYN, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ – Today, in celebration of Earth Day 2022, Burnbrae Farms, Canada’s leading egg company, is proud to release its inaugural public Sustainability Report, " Eggs for Life® ". As a leader in the Canadian food industry, the company’s report outlines its efforts to address some of the most pressing sustainability challenges facing Canadians. The report provides a summary of Burnbrae Farms’ sustainability objectives and progress against its five key pillars: Environment, Animal Care, Health & Wellbeing, Safe Nourishing Food, and Community Spirit.

Burnbrae Farms is a sixth-generation, Canadian family-owned and operated company. For more than 130 years, family values and sustainability have been an integral part of the Hudson family’s strong agricultural heritage and purpose. As Canada’s leading provider, Burnbrae Farms is committed to offering safe, nutritious and affordable eggs to Canadians, while working towards a greener tomorrow for the next generation.

As part of the company’s work to reduce its environmental impact, today, Burnbrae Farms is announcing its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company began tracking its carbon footprint in 2016 and will continue focusing on high priority issues where it can make the greatest impact, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and electricity consumption.

"As the largest family-owned and operated egg business in Canada, Burnbrae Farms plays an important role in fostering positive environmental and societal change, both nationally and in the communities in which we work and serve," said Margaret Hudson, President & CEO, Burnbrae Farms. "Our family has always had a community mindset in all that we do, and so it follows that we are committing to doing our part to protect the planet, and to continuing to innovate our operations with future sustainability projects, like the launch of our second solar farm."

In 2021, Burnbrae Farms added a second solar field in Lyn, Ontario, on the original homestead farm that was purchased by Joseph and Jean Hudson in 1891, following the success of its first free-range solar-powered egg laying farm in Oxford County, Ontario. This second solar field will generate 500 kilowatts of energy annually—enough to power 85 homes all year long. Now with two of the largest egg farm solar fields in Canada, the company is well positioned to increase its use of renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gases.

The company is also continuing its long-standing support of local and Canada-wide initiatives, which are focused on a better tomorrow, including biodiversity protection programs like the Butternut Tree Recovery Program , working with Swim Drink Fish to protect water resources across the country and supporting large-scale food security initiatives with donations of eggs to food banks. Burnbrae Farms believes that partnerships and multi-stakeholder collaborations are key to achieving a sustainable planet and a happy and healthy future for everyone.

Learn more about Burnbrae Farms’ sustainability initiatives in its first public Sustainability Report, " Eggs For Life® ".

About Burnbrae Farms

Burnbrae Farms is a sixth-generation family-owned and operated Canadian company that has been producing eggs and egg products for almost 80 years. With egg grading, breaking, and farming operations in five provinces across Canada, it has been privately owned and operated by the Hudson family since it was founded in 1891. To learn more visit burnbraefarms.com .

