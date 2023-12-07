Calcium Nitrate Prices: Trend, Pricing, News, Market Analysis | ChemAnalyst

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America

In the third quarter of 2023, the price of Calcium Nitrate experienced notable fluctuations in the North American region. The average cost per metric ton in the US surged from USD 500 in July to USD 600 in September. Various factors contributed to this increase, with heightened demand from the thriving construction industry being a significant driver. The construction sector’s boom in North America led to an upswing in the need for Calcium Nitrate. Additionally, escalating energy costs in recent months played a role in the price hike, given the product’s energy-intensive production process.

Asia Pacific

During the third quarter of 2023, the price of Calcium Nitrate in the Asia Pacific region saw a substantial uptick. The average price rose from USD 450 per metric ton in July to USD 500 per metric ton in September. Increased demand from the construction sector was a key factor behind this escalation. The construction industry’s robust performance in the Asia Pacific region heightened the demand for Calcium Nitrate. Supply disruptions, including plant closures and transportation delays, further contributed to the price surge. The weakening of the Chinese yuan against the US dollar in recent months also played a role in making it more expensive for Chinese companies to import Calcium Nitrate, adding to the upward pressure on prices.

Europe

In the third quarter of 2023, the price of Calcium Nitrate exhibited significant fluctuations in the European region. The average price per metric ton rose from USD 415 (Euro 400) in July to USD 465 (Euro 450) in September. This increase was driven by improved demand from the agricultural sector, where Calcium Nitrate serves as a popular fertilizer. The third quarter of 2023 saw increased demand as farmers prepared for the winter planting season. Multiple factors contributed to this rise, including strong demand from the construction and agricultural sectors, supply disruptions, and the weakening of the euro. Notably, the price of Calcium Nitrate reached its highest point in September, fueled by continued strong demand across all sectors, supply disruptions, and the ongoing weakening of the euro.

