CAMO® Tools and Deck Fasteners Launches New Bi-Lingual Canadian Website and Social Platforms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ — Canada has a long history of actively celebrating outdoor living, at home and cottage, and one of the focal points is often a deck with all the comforts of the indoors. Achieving fast, efficient and safe deck installations, minus the unsightly and hazardous surface fasteners, CAMO has become a popular brand for installing wood and composite decking. Now, CAMO has made it easier than ever for Canadians to access its bold, impressive line of tools and fasteners with a new Canadian-dedicated website at www.camofasteners.ca.

Developed with the deck builder and DIYer in mind, the new website allows visitors to easily toggle between English and French (Canadian), with resources such as the CAMO Product Catalog and Training Guide. And for easy tutorials, web visitors can learn how to use the line of CAMO tools and fasteners through a variety of English videos with French subtitles.

In addition to the new website, CAMO is launching social media platforms specific to Canada, including Facebook: @CAMOFasteners.ca and Instagram: @CAMOFasteners.ca. The new social accounts will highlight CAMO deck builders and their projects across Canada. As perfect resources for CAMO deck building advice, users can directly message the accounts on both platforms to get answers to product questions, find local reps and share projects across CAMO’s Canadian social media. Like the website, the social media content is also in English and French (Canadian).

The new CAMO Canada website also has a dedicated team of professionals to help answer visitor questions; updates on exciting new CAMO innovations and a dealer locator. Learn more at www.camofasteners.ca or contact Mike Paradis, Canadian Market Development Leader1-877-672-1446.

CAMO exists to provide the best deck fastening installation experience for hardworking doers who take pride in their work and value their wallet. That’s you. Whether you install decks for a living, offer to help build them with a buddy, or maybe build just one in your lifetime, CAMO products are engineered to save you time and ensure your work looks and performs as you expect it should. CAMO®. The Better Way to Build a Deck. www.camofasteners.ca

For more information or to locate a dealer, visit http://www.camofasteners.ca

