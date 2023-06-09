Canada, Nova Scotia, and the Municipality of Chester invest to upgrade the Chester Wastewater Collection System and Treatment Plant

MUNICIPALITY OF THE DISTRICT OF CHESTER, NS, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, Danielle Barkhouse, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Chester-St. Margaret’s, and Allen Webber, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Chester, announced a joint investment of more than $8.3 million to upgrade Chester’s wastewater system.

This investment will enable the Municipality to improve wastewater infrastructure and service delivery, upgrade performance, and increase capacity while providing wastewater service to a new housing development project in the community. This upgrade will modernize the wastewater treatment plant and help release cleaner water into neighbouring waterways.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

“Our government is committed to supporting greener communities. Investments in infrastructure such as the modernization of the wastewater system in the Municipality of Chester will help build a healthier and more resilient community while strengthening our economy.”

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“Our municipalities depend on modern infrastructure to be competitive and attract new residents to their communities. By making this investment, we are ensuring the release of cleaner water into neighbouring waterways and laying the foundation for continued growth for years to come.”

Danielle Barkhouse, MLA for Chester-St. Margaret’s, on behalf of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr

“We are thrilled to be approved for capital funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. An investment of this size is critical to the growth of the Village of Chester and will secure plans for a much-needed upgrade and capacity-building project – a project that will attract development well into the future.”

Allen Webber, Warden of the Municipality of the District of Chester

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $3,336,000 in this project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $2,780,000 and the Municipality of the District Chester is contributing $2,224,000 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of is investing and the Municipality of the District Chester is contributing . The Government of Canada’s funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today’s announcement, 63 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $357 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $4.6 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada’s work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

