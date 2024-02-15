CANADIAN SOLAR WINS TOP BRAND PV AWARD IN THE UNITED STATES

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company” or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that it has been awarded the “Top Brand PV Award USA 2024″ by EUPD Research, a globally renowned authority in market research. This accolade stands as the epitome of recognition and prestige in the global PV industry, symbolizing reliability and trust within target customer groups and among business partners.

A trailblazer in the photovoltaic (PV) industry for over two decades, Canadian Solar has continuously set the standard for quality and innovation in the PV market. To identify the top-performing and most esteemed brand for the “Top Brand PV Award 2024,” EUPD Research leveraged its extensive expertise spanning over 23 years, performing in-depth analysis backed by qualitative primary data.

The award presentation was held at the RE+ Northeast trade show in Boston, MA. Oscar Araujo, General Manager, North America, proudly accepted this honor on behalf of Canadian Solar.

Thomas Koerner, Senior Vice President of Canadian Solar, expressed his gratitude, stating, “For 22 years, Canadian Solar has been at the forefront of the PV and renewable energy industry, pioneering innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our customers. Being named the Top Brand PV Award 2024 in the United States by EUPD Research is a testament to our long-standing commitment to excellence and the trust placed in our brand by customers and partners alike.”

Daniel Fuchs, Chief Customer Officer of EUPD Research, added, “We proudly congratulate Canadian Solar on its exceptional achievement in qualifying for the prestigious ‘Top Brand PV Award USA 2024′ in the modules category. Canadian Solar’s dedication to empowering sustainable energy solutions across the United States is underscored by its exceptional Net Promoter Score, robust brand awareness, and extensive distribution depth among surveyed installers.”

About EUPD Research

EUPD is a leading market research, analysis and certification institute in the entire sustainability sector and has enjoyed undisputed pioneer status nationally and globally for over 23 years. In constant cooperation with science, politics, business and the media, EUPD plays a leading role in the initiation and establishment of socially relevant quality models and initiatives in the context of ESG. In the energy sector, EUPD focuses on the four pillars of the energy transition: Electricity, heat, mobility and energy efficiency. Its primary data-based market research and consulting services are designed to make its clients’ business strategies a success, create added value and strengthen their market positioning. In the area of social sustainability, EUPD focuses on employee health and related topics such as corporate culture, inclusion, diversity and much more on the basis of the continuously developed Corporate Health Evaluation Standard.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world’s largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 110 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected around 9.3 GWp of solar power projects and over 3 GWh of battery storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has around 850 MWp of solar projects in operation, nearly 7.8 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 18.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has a total battery storage project development pipeline of approximately 55 GWh, including approximately 5 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 50 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business, regulatory and economic conditions and the state of the solar and battery storage market and industry; geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including impasses, sanctions and export controls; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain disruptions; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets, such as Japan, the U.S., China, Brazil and Europe; changes in effective tax rates; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; changes in corporate responsibility, especially environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) requirements; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in or failure to timely adjust average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features that customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange and inflation rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 18, 2023. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

