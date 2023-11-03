CanREA welcomes Hydro-Québec's plan to double renewable energy by 2050

CanREA members will be key partners in the success of Hydro-Québec’s 2035 Action Plan, which will enhance Quebec’s energy mix by tripling wind generation and increasing the deployment of solar and energy storage.

MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ – The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) is pleased to see that Hydro-Québec’s “Action Plan 2035: Towards a Decarbonized and Prosperous Quebec,” which was released today, plans to significantly increase the deployment of renewable energy to decarbonize Quebec’s economy in the coming years.

Hydro-Québec plans to develop 60 TWh of renewable energy by 2035, plus an additional 150 to 200 TWh, to meet Quebec’s electricity demand by 2050, which means doubling the province’s current electricity supply.

“We would like to highlight the scale and speed of Hydro-Québec’s planned deployment of renewable energy, as announced today. This 2035 action plan provides important long-term predictability for CanREA members, who will be key partners in the success of these plans,” said Jean Habel, CanREA’s Director for Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

An increasingly diverse energy mix in Quebec

Hydro-Québec’s 2035 action plan will enhance Quebec’s energy portfolio with more wind and solar energy, in addition to energy storage.

“Wind will make a significant contribution to future energy deployment in Quebec, with Hydro-Quebec’s plans to triple wind generation to over 10,000 MW by 2035,” said Habel.

Quebec’s energy mix will also incorporate solar and battery storage.

“CanREA is pleased to see that solar and energy storage will play a larger role in Quebec’s energy mix over the coming years and decades,” said Habel. “This includes household and industrial solar PV, paired with energy storage, for more than 125,000 customers, as well as the connection of small solar farms to the distribution grid. This could total up to 300 MW.”

Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

This new action plan reflects a broader discussion on net-zero emissions and a formal consultation on the framework and development of clean energy in Quebec. Several of CanREA’s recommendations, both those made as part of this consultation, as well as those contained in CanREA’s 2050 Vision “Powering Canada’s Journey to Net Zero,” were reflected in Hydro-Québec’s new action plan.

For CanREA, Hydro-Quebec’s 2035 Action Plan is not only a step in the right direction towards meeting GHG-reduction targets by 2050, it also clearly positions Quebec to become a major player in the production of renewable energy in Canada over the next decade.

CanREA also stresses the importance of working together to optimize future energy deployment. As a result, CanREA plans to continue working with Hydro-Québec and with all the relevant stakeholders in Quebec, including Indigenous communities and municipalities, to ensure that the deployment of renewable energy projects is well aligned with host communities.

“The renewable energy sector is ready to meet this challenge,” said Habel. “Quebec needs to increase renewable energy deployment to meet its climate objectives between now and 2034, and Hydro-Québec is seizing a window of opportunity offered by the new investment tax credits for renewable energy production that were announced in the 2023 federal budget.”

—Jean Habel, CanREA’s Director for Quebec and Atlantic Canada

About CanREA

The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) is the voice for wind energy, solar energy and energy storage solutions that will power Canada’s energy future. We work to create the conditions for a modern energy system through stakeholder advocacy and public engagement. Our diverse members are uniquely positioned to deliver clean, low-cost, reliable, flexible and scalable solutions for Canada’s energy needs. For more information on how Canada can use wind energy, solar energy and energy storage to help achieve its net-zero commitments, consult “ Powering Canada’s Journey to Net-Zero: CanREA’s 2050 Vision .” Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Become a member here. Learn more at renewablesassociation.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Renewable Energy Association

