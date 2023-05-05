CARESPAN ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO DIRECTOR AND OFFICER SLATE

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ – CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) (the “Company” or “CareSpan“), announces Mr. James Becker is resigning from the Board of Directors of CareSpan (the “Board“) due to personal reasons. He will continue to support the Company as a Senior Advisor. The Company has appointed Dr. Sam Toney as a member of the Board effective immediately.

According to Rembert de Villa, Chairman and CEO, “We would like to thank Jim for his contribution to the Board and for his willingness to continue supporting the Company as an advisor. During the past two years, Jim has been instrumental in guiding CareSpan through its growth as a technology-enabled services company.”

Dr. Sam Toney has had an illustrious career in healthcare. He has over thirty years of clinical management experience in health plan populations including Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare and commercial lines of business. He is currently CEO of Toney Healthcare Consulting. Prior to joining CareSpan, he served as Chief Medical Officer for Health Integrated (which he founded) where he developed a unique behavior modification program known as Dynamic Somato-Social Theory to manage individuals with complex co-morbid profiles. In prior roles with CareSpan, Dr. Sam Toney was Senior Medical Director for Behavioral Health, Acting Chief Medical Officer, as well as Senior Medical Advisor.

According to Dr. Sam Toney, “I am excited to continue my affiliation with CareSpan, this time as a member of the Board. I am excited to help guide the team to capture the tremendous opportunity that is ahead of them, and do that in a very responsible, patient-centric manner. I am also very excited to share my experience and expertise as CareSpan seeks to develop innovative technology and data solutions to improve health outcomes.”

Dr. Sam Toney is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and is licensed to practice medicine in 35 states in the United States. Dr. Sam Toney has appeared in such publications as the Journal of Managed Care Pharmacy, Managed Healthcare Executive and Population Health News. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences including the Medicaid Managed Care Congress and Medicaid Health Plans of America Conference, and has presented at national webinars for Health Plan Alliance, the Association for Community Affiliated Plans and others. He is also providing thought leadership in the design of an integrated approach to diagnosing and treating patients with chronic physical conditions complicated by co-morbid psychiatric and substance use disorders.

Officer Appointments

Additionally, the Board of CareSpan has appointed Justin Ho as an Officer of the Company (VP of Software Development) and Allen Ewalt as an Officer of the Company (VP of Operations and Strategic Initiatives).

About CareSpan Health

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud™ that creates easy access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health. In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional networks, American-Advanced Practice Network and AmericanMedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. American-MedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages mainly in mental health.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.carespanhealth.com

