CARESPAN ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE UNDER SHARES FOR SERVICES AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ – CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) (“Company” or “CareSpan”), announces that it has issued 333,738 common shares in the capital of the Company (“Common Shares“) pursuant to a consulting agreement dated June 1, 2022 (the “Consulting Agreement“) between the Company and Darrell Messersmith, the Chief Operating Officer of the Company (the “Consultant“).

The Consulting Agreement was entered into on an arm’s length basis prior to Darrell Messersmith being appointed an officer of the Company. Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement, the Consultant shall provide certain work in the IT and operations area of the Company. As part of the consideration payable by the Company under the Consulting Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue that number of Common Shares equal to USD$2,500 per month, to be issued on a quarterly or semi-annual basis and pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“). The issuance of Common Shares pursuant to Consulting Agreement was conditionally accepted by the TSXV on October 11, 2022.

For services rendered under the Consulting Agreement between the period of January 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023, the Company has issued 333,738 Common Shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.090718 per Common Share.

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Consulting Agreement are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Common Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the polices of the TSXV.

About CareSpan Health

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud™, that creates easy access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health. In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional networks, American-Advanced Practice Network and AmericanMedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. American-MedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages mainly in mental health.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Rembert de Villa

Director and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit: www.carespanhealth.com

