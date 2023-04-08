CashApp Founder Bob Lee Stabbed to Death in San Francisco – TechEconomy

Tech Executive and Investor who founded CashApp, Bob Lee, has been stabbed to death in San Francisco.

The 43-year-old founder was killed at 2:35 am on Tuesday when officials were called to the 300 block of Main Street near the entrance of a high-rise, according to DailyMail on Wednesday.

When the officials arrived, they discovered him with evident stab wounds.

The police said in a statement, “ Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries.”

Police said no arrests had been made in connection to Lee’s murder.


