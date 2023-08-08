CedCommerce Simplifies Selling on TikTok Shop with platform integration solutions

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CedCommerce has developed TikTok Shop Connector , integration solutions that seamlessly connect eCommerce platforms with TikTok Shop allowing merchants in the UK and US to showcase and sell their products directly on the popular social content platform.

TikTok Shop offers a unique opportunity for businesses in the UK and the US to reach a vast and engaged audience.

Tiktok Shop is now accessible in the UK, with the shopping feature currently in beta for the US. Merchants in both regions can leverage this powerful shopping solution to boost their sales and drive growth.

To simplify selling on TikTok Shop, CedCommerce has developed specialized integration solutions for all leading eCommerce platforms like BigCommerce, Magento, Shopify, and WooCommerce.

Key features of TikTok Shop Connector:

Easy Setup: CedCommerce’s user-friendly interface makes it simple for merchants to connect their online stores to TikTok Shop, streamlining the onboarding process. Product Listing: Merchants can effortlessly sync their product catalogs between their eCommerce store and TikTok Shop, ensuring accurate product listings. Real-time Inventory & Order Sync: Merchants can seamlessly manage their inventory across multiple platforms, preventing overselling and ensuring a smooth shopping experience for customers. 24*7*365 Dedicated account manager: With TikTok Shop Connector, merchants have access to a dedicated account manager who will guide them throughout the selling journey and address any concerns along the way.

This powerful integration has helped businesses scale and maximize profits. One such business, The Little Connection, successfully integrated its BigCommerce store and listed a staggering 20K products on TikTok Shop. The brand is now all set to optimize its sales potential.

“I installed the TikTok Shop Connector in 2 minutes. It’s the EASIEST & FASTEST app to download & set up. I configured my attributes, uploaded my catalog, and got ready for business quickly. Install the TikTok Connector now. I would give it 10 stars if I could. It’s almost too good to be true” Jasmin W, Founder, The Little Connection.

Become a Seller on TikTok Seller Center by completing the onboarding process and enjoy a 0% Referral Fee* till September 30, 2023. JOIN HERE

“As the eCommerce landscape rapidly evolves, merchants recognize the need to diversify their portfolios. Platforms like TikTok, renowned for transforming product discovery into purchases, are increasingly becoming vital components of any eCommerce strategy for merchants looking to tap into the potential of these promising new channels. At CedCommerce, we’re uniquely positioned to facilitate this shift. Our core strength is our innovative, seamless integration solutions that enable merchants to naturally extend from eCommerce platforms to multi sales channels like TikTok Shop. This not only saves merchants’ time but also eases their adaptation to new channels, catalyzing their business expansion within minutes. As partners in their growth journey, we go beyond being just a solution provider, ensuring their success in this new and exciting commerce arena,” states Mr. Abhishek Jaiswal , CEO of CedCommerce.

About CedCommerce

CedCommerce is a leading multichannel enabler that helps online merchants expand their business to international marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and Google via secure, optimized, and scalable integration tools and technologies. With 50+ sales channel tools for WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce, OpenCart, and Prestashop, over 40,000 merchants across the globe have benefited from CedCommerce’s multichannel capabilities. Highly recommended by G2, Trustpilot, Capterra, Web Retailer, Cuspera, and Serchen, CedCommerce enables smooth merchant onboarding and streamlined product data feed flow.

Visit CedCommerce or follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook for more.

SOURCE CedCommerce

