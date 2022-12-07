Charter Next Generation Introduces Titanium5™, Bringing Innovation and Sustainability Methodology to Stretch Hooder Formats

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Charter Next Generation (CNG), North America’s leading independent producer of high-performance specialty films and flexible packaging solutions, expands its expertise into stretch hooder formats with the introduction of Titanium5™. No stranger to the industrial marketplace and dedicated to its sustainability journey, with its Titanium5 product portfolio, the trailblazing manufacturer is introducing innovation and sustainability to stretch hood applications.

The demand for stretch hooder is growing exponentially in North America. CNG recognized this as an opportunity to diversify its product portfolio of in-process films to include an end-of-the-line packaging option, offering even greater value to its customers. The company’s long-standing relationships within industries that utilize stretch hooder films, including Building and Construction, Bagged Products, and Healthcare Distribution – coupled with their state-of-the-art technology and market expertise has empowered CNG to evolve the stretch hooder format with its Titanium5 product portfolio.

CNG consistently revolutionizes the industry through technical sophistication, strategic manufacturing, and an unwavering sustainability focus. With over 50 years of experience, fourteen state-of-the-art manufacturing locations, and a track record for developing best-in-class breakthrough films, CNG is perfectly positioned to engineer the next generation of stretch hood film for any application. Titanium5 will serve a broad range of markets, targeting the growing demand for sustainability, increased load stability in transit, optimal moisture levels, mold inhibition, and more.

Titanium5 showcases CNG’s ability to prioritize sustainability without sacrificing performance. This ensures that the customer’s product reaches its final consumer in the same condition it was when it left its origin. CNG customers can use less tertiary packaging (i.e. top-sheeting, strapping, edge protection, and more) and can now apply the stretch hooder format to a broader variety of environments. Titanium5’s unique UV stabilization and inhibiting packages ensure confidence when storing products outdoors, shipping on flatbed trailers, or incurring heavy UV pressure, all while minimizing the material used to optimize shipment stability and load containment.

Titanium5 successfully serves the broader stretch hooder marketplace by utilizing various production assets to achieve narrow and wide lay-flat profiles. As a result, CNG is delivering a tested solution that can fit a customer’s unique and exact packaging requirements. This broad variation in film design allows customers to customize Titanium5 orders by dimension, blend, color, and more.

Along with CNG’s technical advantages, Titanium5‘s lighter and stronger material reduces cost-per-load while offering exceptional clarity for convenient scanning and aesthetically pleasing packaging.

About Charter Next Generation Charter Next Generation is North America’s leading independent producer of high-performance specialty films used in flexible packaging and other end-use markets. Known for sustainable, innovative products and world-class manufacturing capabilities, the company’s quality and expertise are unsurpassed. Its sustainability-first mindset and relentless pursuit of excellence make it an ideal partner to help brand owners reach their long-term sustainability goals.

