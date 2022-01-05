Chip Shortage Causing a Slowdown in IoT Development, Novotech Launched a Program to Help Ramp Up Development
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Novotech Technologies, a leading distributor of wireless modules launches a program offering a 30% discount on modules (limit of 5 units, one order per project).
“Novotech wants to help companies get IoT application up and running as quickly as possible. We also do not want price to be a barrier for innovation in the IoT space.” says Steve Shock, VP Marketing. “Starting today, Novotech will offer same-day shipping on all in-stock modules at 30% off MSRP for new projects.”
Steve continues “We’ve heard from customers that they often need more than one quantity of a specific module. Or they need multiple versions of a module. Our program will help reduce the burden on the R&D budget and speed up getting products through the testing phase.”
Novotech carries a large inventory of the most popular 5G, 4G/LTE, CAT M/NB IoT, Bluetooth, and WiFi modules. We supply modules from Telit, Thales, Sequans, SparkLAN and many other manufacturers.
Refer to the chart below for a complete list of modules included in this promotion.
For more information on this program including a full list of modules, EVKs, and Development Kits, go to the Novotech Module Discount Program Webpage.
|
Modules
|
Manufacturer
|
SKU
|
Description
|
Thales/Gemalto
|
L30960-N4600-A100
|
PLS62-W Rel 1 Module
|
Thales/Gemalto
|
L30960-N4400-A200
|
ELS61-US Rel 2 Module
|
Thales/Gemalto
|
L30960-N3400-A400
|
PLS8-E Rel 4 Module
|
Thales/Gemalto
|
L30960-N6250-A120
|
EXS62-W Rel 1.2 Module
|
Thales/Gemalto
|
L30960-N6520-A100
|
PLS63-W LTE World-module
|
Thales/Gemalto
|
L30960-N3400-A400
|
PLS8-E Rel 4 Module
|
Thales/Gemalto
|
L30960-N7020-A100
|
EXS62-W Rel 1.2 Module
|
Thales/Gemalto
|
L30960-N6250-A120
|
EXS82-W Rel.1.2
|
Thales/Gemalto
|
L30960-N6200-A120
|
mPLS83-X A, mPCIe IoT Modem card
|
Thales/Gemalto
|
L30960-N6300-A100
|
TX62-W REL 1.4
|
Telit
|
ME310G1WW01T010100
|
ME310G1-WW LTE CatM1/NB2 Module
|
Telit
|
ME910G1WW01T010100
|
ME910G1-WW LTE CatM1/NB2 Module
|
Telit
|
WE866C6P000T001000
|
WE866C6-P Wi-Fi Module
|
Telit
|
LE910C1NA08T087700
|
LE910C1-NA Module
|
Telit
|
LE910C1NF08T087600
|
LE910C1-NF Module
|
Telit
|
LE910C4NF08T087600
|
LE910C4-NF Module
|
Telit
|
LEPCIC1NF08T087600
|
LE910C1-NF (or LE910-PCI) mPCIe Module
|
Telit
|
LEPCIC4NF06T067200
|
LE910C4-NF Module
|
Telit
|
ME310G1W101T010100
|
ME310G1-W1 LTE CatM1/NB2 Module
|
Telit
|
ME910C1WW05T090100
|
ME910C1-WW LTE Cat M1/NB1 Module
|
Telit
|
ME910G1W101T010100
|
ME910G1-W1 LTE Cat M1/NB2 Module
About Novotech Technologies: Through partnerships with many of the world’s most advanced IoT manufacturers, Novotech is a leading distributor of IoT products, services, and solutions. Established in 2001, Novotech has headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, with offices throughout Canada and the United States. Visit us at www.novotech.com.
Media Contact:
Steve Shock
613-280-1900
326930@email4pr.com
