Chlorophyll Water® Launches Bottles Made from 100% Recycled Plastic

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chlorophyll Water®, the first bottled water in the United States to pass the strict Clean Label Project certification requirements has transitioned to bottles made from 100% recycled plastic (rPET) with CleanFlake technology.

These 100% rPET bottles are crafted from food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The plastic is recycled as per the technologies approved by the US FDA and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for food-grade recycled material and repurposed into new PET bottles, reducing the need for virgin plastic for producing PET Bottles.

“As a brand, Chlorophyll Water® is committed to sustainability and implementation of new ideas and technology which can improve the impact that packaging has on our environment,” explains founder Matt Levine, “in utilizing bottles made from 100% recycled plastic, our intention is to make a meaningful environmental impact – addressing the plastic waste challenge, minimizing our use of virgin, fossil-fuel based packaging.”

The transition to rPET not only reduces plastic waste, but also can reduce CO2 emissions in the process, with some studies showing that rPET can result in up to a 79% reduction in carbon emissions when compared to new material.

To accompany their bottle made from 100% recycled plastic, Chlorophyll Water® selected Avery Dennison’s CleanFlake label technology as their label to help improve the yield of high-quality, food grade PET in the recycling process. CleanFlake technology is built on a water-based adhesive technology that separates cleanly from PET during the caustic wash stage of the recycling process. No adhesive residue remains on the plastic, meaning it can be processed into clean, high quality, recycled PET flakes. CleanFlake technology ensures that Chlorophyll Water’s labels cleanly separate during the recycling process increasing the yields of pure PET flakes.

Recognized by the Green Business Bureau as “Good for the Mind, the Body, and the Planet,” Chlorophyll Water® is a plant-powered purified water enhanced by nature with the addition of Chlorophyll, a key ingredient and the distinct green pigment in plant life. It is carbon-filtered using triple filtration and is UV-treated for the highest level of purity. Chlorophyll Water® is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll, and each bottle is fortified with the added benefits of vitamins A, B12, C, D for enhanced hydration.

Beyond the packaging, Chlorophyll Water® recently became the first bottled water in the United States to pass and receive the honor of Clean Label Project Certification with independent, third-party testing of over 90+ potential industrial environmental contaminants, demonstrates their meticulous purification process, commitment to quality ingredients and mountain spring water source.

“Consumers are increasingly concerned about the beverages they put into their bodies and the food they provide for themselves and their families,” said Jaclyn Bowen MPH, MS food safety and quality systems engineer and executive director of Clean Label Project. “Being Clean Label Project’s first bottled water in the United States to receive certification demonstrates Chlorophyll Water’s commitment to ingredient quality and their purification standards.”

The Clean Label Project is a national nonprofit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to consumer product labeling and consumer product safety issues – heavy metals, pesticide residues and plasticizers, other chemicals of concern and truth in labeling.

Featured in publications ranging from Vogue to Women’s Health, Chlorophyll Water® is available at ChlorophyllWater.com, on Amazon.com/ChlorophyllWater, and sold nationwide at select retailers including Alo Yoga, Bristol Farms, Central Market, Earth Fare, Erewhon, Giant, Gourmet Garage, Lazy Acres, Meijer, Mother’s Market, Pura Vida, Pure Barre, Sprouts, Urban Outfitters and Whole Foods Market.

For more information, visit ChlorophyllWater.com, follow Chlorophyll Water® on social media at @ChlorophyllWater (Instagram) and @ChlorophyllWater (TikTok).

Media Contact:

Chlorophyll Water

833-245-7495

367721@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chlorophyll-water-launches-bottles-made-from-100-recycled-plastic-301971533.html

SOURCE Chlorophyll Water

