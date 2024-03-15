Chronic Pain Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth 2031

Global chronic pain market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period 2024-2031, growing from USD 85.82 billion in 2023 to USD 139.65 billion in 2031F.

Chronic pain market size is anticipated to increase under the influence of factors like the growing prevalence of chronic pain, the growing geriatric population, and ongoing clinical developments for pain management. Globally, the prevalence of chronic pain cases is on the rise due to multiple factors and is the main driver for market growth. The reasons such as the increasing aging population, growing cases of chronic diseases and pain-causing health conditions, growing cancer cases, and others are contributing to rising chronic pain prevalence, subsequently increasing the demand for chronic pain management solutions.

Additionally, the ongoing advancements and developments in clinical sciences for pain management are driving innovation in the market through new and advanced products. Nowadays, there are several classes of drugs like opioids, NSAIDs, antidepressants, local anesthetics, and many more for pain management, available in oral as well as topical dosage forms. Alongside, innovations in pain management devices for patients are encouraging market growth. Manufacturers are constantly competing for innovative product launches, clinical trials, patent filings, and utilizing market tactics for expansion of the market.

However, the major shortcoming for the market is its side effects, associated with pain management therapies, such as renal failure in long-term use of NSAIDs. Regulatory guidelines concerning the production and prescription of pain management drugs and devices are another major hurdle for market growth. The growing availability and popularity of alternative pain management techniques like acupuncture, chiropractic, physiotherapy, and others are posing significant challenges for the market. Despite this, the market is expected to grow at an exponential pace for the whole assessment period.

For instance, in March 2023, Nevro Corp announced the full market launch of its HFX iQ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system in the United States. The launch follows the successful limited-market release of the product. HFX iQ uses HFX Algorithm which is built from over 20 million data points and 80,000 implanted patients to start patients on the program that is most likely to provide pain relief. The system combines clinical inputs, such as pain relief and pain score, with quality-of-life inputs, such as pain medication and activity level changes, to provide a personalized program setting for each patient.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Pain

Chronic pain is one of the major clinical concerns around the world. Lower back pain, neck pain, and osteoarthritis are among the most common forms of chronic pain, accounting for a large percentage of disability worldwide. The major reasons for the growing prevalence of chronic pain include the aging population, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, injuries and trauma, cancer cases, and occupation-associated reasons. Conventional pain management techniques involve the use of opioids and several herbs while the modern method involves the use of nature-derived or synthetic chemicals and specialized devices to relieve the pain. Additionally, the growing corporate culture and obligation for long seating hours among the young generation is a leading cause of chronic pain and nutritional decline contributing more to this.

For instance, as per the news release of NIH published in May 2023, the rate of chronic pain among the population of the United States is 21% while the rate of high-impact chronic pain among adults is approximately 8%. Along with it, historical data suggests that the incidence of new cases of chronic pain was estimated to be 52.4 cases per 1,000 individuals per year.

Clinical Developments in Pain Management

The field of pain management has a wide range of approaches, including psychological interventions, pharmacology, invasive techniques, non-pharmacological approaches, and unconventional therapies. To establish evidence-based guidelines for pain management and ensure that safe and effective pain management therapies are available to all patients, including those experiencing health disparities, the NIH HEAL Initiative supports new clinical trials and the expansion of existing programs. Ongoing clinical trials for pain management are examining the outcomes and parameters of pharmaceutical development programs for pain medications. Comprehensive treatment of an individual’s pain condition should include physical, emotional, and social aspects. The European Medicines Agency’s scientific guideline guides the clinical development of new medicinal products for the treatment of pain. Market players are actively encouraging and adopting clinical developments to cater to the market needs.

In June 2023, Aspen Medical Products launched the Horizon PRO line of lower spine braces which are designed to eliminate the symptoms related to lower back pain caused due to muscle fatigue and spasms. The new line of Horizon PRO braces has several upgrades, including an improved version of Aspen’s patented SlickTrack system that offers independent upper and lower compression, which is essential for optional symptom relief. Moreover, the new line features improved pull tabs to make the application of compression easier, breathable spacer material for added comfort, accessible panels for quicker customization, and improved indicators for proper patient sizing and comfort.

Dominance of the Drug Segment and Fast Growth for the Devices Segment

The drugs segment under the product type category in the chronic pain market is anticipated to dominate the market with a higher value share owing to the widespread use of drugs instead of devices for pain management. Pain management devices usually require medical assistance for usage while drugs can be administered without any assistance. Painkiller drugs of various classes like opioids, NSAIDs, analgesics, etc. are easily accessible and cost-efficient as compared to pain management devices. The adoption of pain management devices is increasing for chronic pain conditions to avoid the side effects of drugs, and it is anticipated to contribute to higher CAGR for the devices segment in the market.

For instance, in February 2023, Anglo-French Drugs & Industries Ltd. announced the launch of a new product called AFD-NP for the treatment of moderate to severe neuropathic pain. The product is a combination of two molecules, Nortriptyline 10 mg and Pregabalin 75 mg, and has been approved by the Drug Control Department. Compared to other products in the neuropathy segment that contain a combination of Nortriptyline and Gabapentin, AFD-NP is superior because it combines Nortriptyline with Pregabalin.

Neuropathic Pain to be the Leading Type of Pain Segment

Neuropathic pain is anticipated to be the leading type of pain segment among all types of pain experienced globally. It is a significant and growing issue, affecting approximately 6.9-10% of the global population according to recent data. Neuropathic pain arises from various causes, including damage to the peripheral or central nervous system, and is characterized by unique symptoms such as spontaneous pain, hypersensitivity, and sensory disturbances. Several products including drugs and devices have hit the market in recent times. Alongside, regulatory approvals for drugs used to manage neuropathic pain contribute greatly to market expansion.

For instance, in February 2024, OKYO Pharma received US FDA approval for its first investigational new drug for OK-101 in neuropathic corneal pain. OK-101 drug has received the first IND clearance from the FDA to begin clinical studies specifically for treating neuropathic corneal pain (NCP). NCP is a major unmet medical need and an Orphan disease listed in the National Organization for Rare Disorders. The initial trial of OK-101 to treat NCP will be a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-masked Phase 2 clinical trial and is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

North America to be the Dominating Region

North America is anticipated to be the dominating region in the chronic pain market due to reasons like advancements in pain management methods and their increased adoption, a high aging population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic pain. The rising prevalence of chronic pain in North America is attributed to factors such as increasing cases of arthritis, bone and joint disorders, cancer, and other chronic conditions. Alongside it, the growing regulatory emphasis on the approval and development of innovative chronic pain management methods strengthens the lead of North America.

For instance, in May 2023, Abbott announced that its spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of chronic back pain in individuals who have not undergone or are not eligible for back surgery, also known as non-surgical back pain. The labeling expansion was backed by results from the DISTINCT study, which revealed that Abbott’s proprietary BurstDR SCS technology improved pain levels, daily activity performance, and emotional well-being in people suffering from chronic back pain.

Future Market Scenario

With growing digital health technologies, such as smartphones and wearables, understanding individuals’ pain experiences and identifying patterns and triggers in real time has significantly impacted chronic pain management techniques. Patient-specific data helps in monitoring periods of high pain flare risk, identifying individual and contextual triggers, and optimizing treatment delivery, engagement, and effectiveness.

Similar to other fields, using artificial intelligence for cognitive pain therapy intervention could be an essential step in providing effective patient-centered care. For instance, in August 2023, Two Canadian senior care facilities introduced PainChek, an AI-based technology that assesses pain in residents, making them the first long-term care facilities in North America to adopt such a solution. PainChek is the world’s first regulatory-cleared medical device designed to detect and quantify pain in real time by analyzing micro facial expressions indicative of pain.

Report Scope

“Chronic Pain Market Assessment, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2017-2031F”, is a comprehensive report by Markets and Data, providing in-depth analysis and qualitative and quantitative assessment of the current state of global chronic pain market, industry dynamics, and challenges. The report includes market size, segmental shares, growth trends, opportunities, and forecast between 2024 and 2031F. Additionally, the report profiles the leading players in the industry mentioning their respective market share, business model, competitive intelligence, etc.

