City of South Fulton Appoints Sharon D. Subadan as Interim City Manager

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The South Fulton City Council is proud to announce the appointment of Sharon D. Subadan, MPS, ICMA-CM, CPM as Interim City Manager, effective May 2, 2023. Ms. Subadan is a highly skilled and experienced senior executive with a proven track record of delivering effective results and building and leading effective teams.

Ms. Subadan’s background includes extensive experience in organizational development, operational and fiscal effectiveness, public-private partnerships, multi-sector collaboration, business development, and strategic planning. She currently serves as CEO of Carron Solutions LLC, where she guides clients to solutions and provides a clear path to success.

The City Council expressed their enthusiasm about Ms. Subadan’s appointment, saying, “We are extremely excited to have Ms. Subadan join our team as Interim City Manager. She has the skillset and experience necessary to lead our city in this important role.”

As Interim City Manager, Ms. Subadan will serve as the chief executive officer for the City of South Fulton, overseeing all city affairs and ensuring that all laws and ordinances are enforced. With her extensive experience and expertise, Ms. Subadan is well-positioned to lead the city to even greater success.

The South Fulton City Council welcomes Ms. Subadan and looks forward to working with her to make the city an even better place to live, work, and thrive.

About the City of South Fulton

Home to nearly 108,000 residents, the City of South Fulton is Georgia’s fifth-largest city. It covers over 90 square miles and features urban and rural landscapes, with the most undeveloped land on metro Atlanta’s southern side. Incorporated on May 1, 2017, South Fulton is among Georgia’s youngest and fastest-growing cities – on the rise and recognized as the place you want to be. Visit our website or connect with us on social media at cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

