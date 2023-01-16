Claudio Calado, CEO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Claudio Calado, CEO is being recognized by Continental Who’s Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the auto industry.

Mr. Calado received a Master’s in Economics from The Technical University of Dortmund in 2004. He is considered an expert in highlighting Corporate Strategic Growth.

The CEO has had many proud moments throughout his career, including launching an Investment Bank, recruiting individuals, and helping them become highly successful. Mr. Calado delivers OEMs for the automotive industry and explained that an OEM makes systems or components that are used in another company’s end product.

Mr. Calado is affiliated with AICPA. He has been in his current position since November 2009 has a total of twenty-two years in the industry. The CEO is licensed with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Mr. Calado has numerous articles published in the Detroit Business Magazine. He attributes his success to his systematic, analytical, and highly disciplined personality. He notes that he is also very goal-oriented, which allows him to remain focused.

For more information, please email Mr. Calado directly at ccalado@gissingholdings.com and visit the website gissingholdings.com.

