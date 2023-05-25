Clean, Fresh, and Protected: Introducing QNET's HomePure Zayn Air Purifier with Advanced Antiviral Technology

HONG KONG, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — QNET, the lifestyle and wellness products direct selling company, has announced the global launch of the HomePure Zayn 6-Stage Antiviral Air Purifier. This new product in its home care range incorporates a scientifically proven breakthrough technology that removes 99.94% of viral particles from indoor air, including the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

In 2020, QNET introduced the industry-leading 5-Stage Purification technology in its HomePure Zayn purifiers, ingeniously combining a prefilter and patented HPP+ Electrostatic Film to eliminate particles as small as 0.1 microns. The new HomePure Zayn Antiviral Air Purifier incorporates a 6th Purification Stage, a new and enhanced antiviral HPP+ filter cartridge. This antiviral mesh filter houses a tri-layer system that has been tested and certified to remove 99.94% of viruses, including the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“As people spend 90 per cent of their time indoors, they are being exposed to high levels of toxic particles in the air that result from the fumes from household cleaning chemicals, dust and dust mites, mould, and certain building materials, like pressed woods and paint. These negatively impact health, lower energy levels, and reduce productivity,” said Malou Caluza, Chief Executive Officer of QNET. “According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, an air purifier is one of the most effective methods for improving indoor air quality and preventing the serious health effects of air pollution, including the spread of dangerous viruses, like COVID-19. Our HomePure Zayn Antiviral Air Purifier is developed specifically to provide our customers with the cleanest indoor air possible, to protect their health and remove most of the harmful pollution, allergens, and viruses that could endanger their health and lower their quality of life.”

The pandemic played a key role in heightened awareness for clean air, as people were spending more time at home. Studies have shown that the air indoors can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air, and is often compromised by PM2.5 ultrafine particles, allergens, bacteria, harmful gases, as well as air humidity. Many businesses such as cafés and fitness studios, and many workplaces have also started installing air purifiers in their premises. Numerous forms of indoor air pollution lurk in modern indoor spaces, giving rise to chronic health conditions, such as asthma and allergic rhinitis, that affect more than 20% of the world’s population today.

Developed in Switzerland and manufactured in South Korea, the Zayn incorporates Ultraviolet light and an Ultra-Plasma Ion Filter to kill dangerous airborne viruses and bacteria, while an Activated Carbon Filter eliminates unpleasant odours, gasses, and vapours. It is also user-friendly, with built-in air quality sensors, an indicator to alert users when the filter needs changing, child-safe lock features, and a night mode that dims lights for worry-free sleep. Furthermore, the device is designed for easy maintenance – simply wipe it clean whenever you change the filter.

Find out more about HomePure Zayn’s exclusive 6-Stage Purification technology and how QNET empowers people to protect their health from air pollution threats and improve their quality of life at www.qnet.net or www.homepure.com/homepure_zayn.

About QNET

QNET is a leading e-commerce-based direct-selling company in Asia, offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, QNET has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide through its high-quality products and grassroots business model. QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries worldwide through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and more. QNET is also an active sports sponsor worldwide, including partnerships with Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET’s website at www.qnet.net.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-fresh-and-protected-introducing-qnets-homepure-zayn-air-purifier-with-advanced-antiviral-technology-301835102.html

SOURCE QNET

